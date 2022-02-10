The Lenten theme at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, will be Parables in the Gospel of Luke, and a very special guest will get us started. Dr. Mark Allan Powell is recognized throughout the world as a leading scholar on both the Gospel of Luke and the topic of parables. Dr. Powell will lead Ash Wednesday services, a Saturday study, and all three worship services March 5-6.
During the Ash Wednesday Service at 7 p.m. March 2, Dr. Powell will explore the “Parable of the Sower” in Luke’s Gospel, showing us the good news that Jesus encapsulated in this memorable tale: despite setbacks, God’s mission gets done!
On Saturday, March 5, Dr. Powell will lead “A Five-Hour Parable Spectacular” (with lunch). Please join us from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to learn how the Good Samaritan and the Prodigal Son stories are understood around the world — in cultures different from our own. Dr. Powell will also preach at all three services the weekend of March 5-6 on parables about stewards and money.
Dr. Powell is a retired professor of the New Testament at Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, and author of 40 books and more than 100 published articles on theology and the Bible. An ecumenical, global scholar, Powell has served for many years on the Executive Committee of the Catholic Biblical Association, and he has taught at seminaries in Estonia, Russia, and Tanzania.
All are welcome at Trinity for any and all of these events. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 403 Broadway in Yankton.
