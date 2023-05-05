Dear Car Talk:
When I start my 2004 Ford Ranger, it makes a high-pitched squealing noise for a few seconds. Then it goes away.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 9:23 pm
It has been doing this for a few years. What is causing it? Does it need to be fixed? Thanks. — Jonas
You’re a patient man, Jonas. If something was squealing at me every morning for years, I would have fixed it or dropped an anvil on it by now.
Or maybe you’re not fixing it because it’s drowning out all the other noises your truck makes.
If you do decide you’re ready to fix it, it’s probably a belt that’s old and glazed and is slipping until it warms up enough to get tackier and maintain constant contact with the pulleys.
If it’s the original belt, it’s probably time to replace it. If the squealing continues, then you probably need a belt tensioner, too. This truck has a spring-loaded belt tensioner, whose job is to maintain tension on the belt so it doesn’t slip.
And, over the years, that spring can lose its spring. So, I’d replace that, too, and see if peace and quiet — or at least some different noises — suit you, Jonas.
Dear Car Talk:
You used to have a website that listed all the good mechanics that your readers and listeners recommend.
I’m looking for the website. Do you still have it? Thank you. — Joe
We do. It’s called the Mechanics Files, Joe, and you can find it at our web site, cartalk.com, or at www.mechanicsfiles.com.
We asked our readers and listeners to tell us about mechanics they love —folks who you’ve come to trust, who genuinely try hard to help you, and make things right if they occasionally screw up (hint — we all occasionally screw up).
We ended up with a big database of mechanics that are recommended by fans of Car Talk. And you can search it by zip code to find one near you.
And, of course, if you have a mechanic you love, don’t keep it a secret. Add them to the Mechanics Files at the same web address.
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
