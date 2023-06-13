AMES, Iowa — More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students include:
• Beresford — Amanda Morgan Pennock, 4, Veterinary Medicine
• Elk Point — Jordan Paul Niles, 4, Biology
• Hartington, NE — Austin Brian Lange, 4, Veterinary Medicine
• Vermillion — Ashlyn H. Bickett, 4, Biology (AGLS)
———
Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first female archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.
Area graduates included:
• Beresford — Shelby Bickett , Professional Practice in Dietetics
• Yankton — Brittany Larsen, Doctor of Philosophy, Neuroscience
UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls congratulates more than 550 students who made the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
• Abigael Olson, Elk Point, Media Studies.
• Abigail Newman, Yankton, AA Radiologic Technology.
• Abigail Spawn, Geddes, Nursing.
• Anna Schroeder, Marion, Art.
• Aubrey Kilbourn, Parker, Social Work and Social Science.
• Brayden Boese, Yankton, Criminal Justice.
• Brielle Bruening, Parkston, AA Radiologic Technology.
• Caleb Larson, Beresford, Elementary Education.
• Cassie Altwine, Tabor, English Education and Secondary Education.
• Christina Schmidt, Tripp, Criminal Justice.
• Cole Diedrichsen, Yankton, Nursing.
• Delanie Van Driel, Lesterville, Biology.
• Elizabeth Dannen, Chancellor, Elementary Education.
• Ellie Novak, Yankton, Accounting and Business Administration.
