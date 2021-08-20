WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today the launch of Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, an agency dedicated to serving Medicare beneficiaries across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is the newest offering to Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage, Hy-Vee’s banking, insurance and investments subsidiary.
Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle customers can select from coverage plans including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement Plans, offered by a number of national and regional health insurance carriers. To learn more, customers can visit www.MedicareAisle.com or contact Hy-Vee’s team of trusted licensed insurance agents to review plans and help determine the best coverage plan for them at (888) 373-1122. On Oct. 1, Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle will launch a digital quoting and enrollment tool to further assist customers in their enrollment process.
Individuals who are becoming eligible for Medicare can now begin shopping and enrolling into Medicare plans through Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle. Current Medicare beneficiaries can begin purchasing their 2022 Medicare plans through Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021.
