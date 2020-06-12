YANKTON TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, May 16, at 7:30 a.m. for a video meeting using Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Janice Stone. Marsha Dahlseid gave the invocation, and Stone led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jana Lane who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes gave the word of the day, “domicile,” which means a dwelling place, place of residence, or home. Katie Stutzman gave a 5-7 minute speech titled “Value” with the objectives from the Pathways learning program. Roy Wilcox gave a 5-7 minute from the Competent Communications manual (Speech #7: research your topic titled “Hybrid Meeting” with the objectives to collect information about your topic from numerous sources and carefully support your points and opinions with specific facts, examples, and illustrations gathered through research. Jeremy Skrenes conducted Table Topics by asking members to responsible to random questions about dealing with “favorites.” Jennifer Haich was the master evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Marsha Dahlseid evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech, and Janice Stone evaluated Katie Stutzman’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Pat Acklie-Roth, grammarian Jeremy Skrenes, and timer Steve Hamilton. Jack Dahlseid participated in the meeting. Virtual trophies were presented to Roy Wilcox for best speaker, Janice Stone best evaluator, and Mike Villanueva for best table topics.
Guests in the Zoom video meeting were Jeremy Skrenes and Mike Villanueva. Participants who joined the meeting were from Grand Prairie, TX, Sioux Falls, and Yankton.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join our remote meetings. You need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
———
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, May 30, at 7:30 a.m. for a video meeting using Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Janice Stone. Jennifer Haich gave the invocation, and Stone led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Toastmaster of the Day was Steve Hamilton who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “congenial,” which means sociable, genial, or agreeably suited to one’s nature, taste, or outlook. Janice Stone gave a 5-7 minute speech from the Leadership path in Pathways, level 1 titled “Familiarly — Absent of Memory.” Angela Mann gave a 5-7 minute speech from the Team Collaboration path in Pathways, level 2 titled “Mentors Throughout My Life.” Jack Dahlseid conducted Table Topics by asking members to responsible to quotes for famous people like Albert Einstein, Mother Teresa, Coco Chanel, Steve Jobs, Plato, and Malcolm X. Roy Wilcox was the master evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Marsha Dahlseid evaluated Janice Stone’s speech, and Katie Stutzman evaluated Angela Mann’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jeremy Skrenes with assistance by his son Luke, grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth, timer Jana Lane, vote counter Jeff May, and joke master Jennifer Haich.
Guests in the Zoom video meeting were Breanna Berendsen, Wendy Mann, and Jeff May who is the Toastmaster Area 62 Director and a member of the SHH Toastmasters Club 6217 in Yankton. Participates who participated in the meeting were from Chicago, IL, Grand Prairie, TX, Sioux Falls, and Yankton.
Toastmaster Hamilton presented virtual trophies to the Angela Mann for best speaker, Katie Stutzman for best evaluator, and Jennifer Haich for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join our remote meetings. You need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a number of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
———
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had an enlightening meeting, filled with fun & laughter this past Saturday, June 7, 2020 virtually on Zoom at 7:30 a.m. President, Janice Stone, opened the meeting with enthusiasm & welcomed everybody, including guests, Wendy Mann & Brianna.
Kate Stutzman gave the invocation & led the Pledge of Allegiance. President Stone introduced Toastmaster of the Day, Pat Acklie-Roth, who with enthusiasm conducted the meeting. General Evaluator, Jack Dahlseid, announced his evaluation team, evaluators of the day & who they would be evaluating. Grammarian, Marsha Dahlseid, gave the word of the day, ”respect”, meaning admiration from someone, wishes, rights or tradition of others. Jana Lane, evaluated by Roy Wilcox, gave a very moving speech about Mother Nature and animals protection their young, 8-10 minutes. Laura Baca, evaluated by Steve Hamilton, gave details events leading up to and giving birth of her daughter, Dakota, 5-7 minutes. Both speakers gave excellent speeches. Jennifer Haich gave the times. Angela Mann led Table Topics with the theme of “The Movies.” Janice Stone, Marsha Dahlseid, Katie Stutzman, Jennifer Haich, & Wendy Mann gave great memories of movies. Inspirational General Evaluator, Jack Dahlseid, evaluated the meeting & call on Roy Wilcox & Steve Hamilton to give their evaluations on the speeches. Both evaluators qualified in the allotted time. Reports were given by Marsha Dahlseid, Grammarian: Jenifer Haich, Timer; & Janice Stone, Ah Counter. A joke was given by Jack Dahlseid. Best Speech was Laura Baca, Best Table Topic was Katie Stutzman, & Best Evaluator was Roy Wilcox. President Stone closed out the meeting.
Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. With our meeting being viewed on Zoom now, we have members joining who would not be able to attend in person, one from Texas. Guests are welcome. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmasterclubs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.