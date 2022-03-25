INTERCHANGE
Marie Steckelberg of Steckelberg Consulting was the guest speaker for Interchange’s March 21, 2022, noon meeting, held at Minerva’s in Yankton.
The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. President, Kathy Quinlivan, opened the meeting by inviting Interchange members to share an-nouncements regarding business news, opportunities, and upcoming events. Paula Tacke of Mead Cultural Heritage Center started the announcements by informing members of the monthly newsletter which contains a plethora of information on the happenings at the Mead. Also, Tacke shared about the upcoming Trivia night on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. in which the trivia topic is Modern History, and the next Feed Your Mind: Exodus of Czechs with Dall Wilson is set for April 1, 2022 at noon. Lastly, Tacke reminded members that the Sit On It exhibit is open through the end of March. Next, Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts, shared the Annual Youth Exhibit is still open through the end of March. Amsberry also shared that Yankton High School’s musical, “School House Rock Live” is quickly approaching with the opening show on April 7, 2022. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library, shared that “Oscars Movie Weekend” held on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 were a success. Dobrovolny told members that on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 the library would be hosting a “Tiny Art Workshop” and on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Miss Judi would be doing a STEAM: Movement and Dance event. President, Kathy Quinlivan wrapped up announcements by reminding members to RSVP to the Election Forum events on March 28 and April 4.
Marie Steckelberg of Steckelberg Consulting was the host and guest speaker for the Monday meeting. Marie shared an update of herself regarding her business and family happenings prior to her presentation titled, “Grant Writing Hacks.” Steckelberg’s presentation focused on the following categories: grant ready, effective management, preparing to write, writing and style, citations, online forms, budget, attachments, and submitting. Some highlights from Steckelberg’s presentation included having a well developed Vision and Mission Statement in order to effectively identify grant opportunities, stay organized by tabbing and highlighting important information from within the grant proposal as well as keeping a checklist of tasks with due dates, and be aware of the formatting requirements. Steckelberg also shared the importance of aligning the grant narrative with the budget detail as well as ensuring that you cross reference your application with the scoring rubric. Marie’s final words of wisdom were to have a good chair, take a break, and don’t forget to triple check your work.
The next Interchange meeting will be held at noon on March 28, 2022, at Minerva’s. Interchange is hosting Election Forums with City Commission candidates. On April 4, 2022, Election Forums will be held with School Board candidates. Election Forums are open to the public to attend with doors opening at 11:30, lunch at 11:45, and starting forums at noon. An RSVP for lunch will be required.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met March 21, 2022, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, the ALA Preamble, and a moment of silence.
Six officers answered roll call. Eleven other members plus a number of invited guests were present.
Reports: Cheers — Chairman has sent birthday, sympathy and other greetings during the month. Membership — Membership stands at 78. Girls State — Four girls will be attending this year. Orientation for those chosen will be held in Wakonda. Americanism – Essays have been judged and winners chosen. Chairman thanked those who helped with the judging process. 10 of Something – Lincoln School was recipient for the project this year. Poppies – Supply of poppies has been received.
New Business: Correspondence from John and Brenda Janssen was read. They have made an annual generous donation to help fund the Boys and Girl State projects in the name of their parents, Lee and Phyllis Skalberg. A bill was presented; payment approved on motion by Sandy Johnson, second by Gert Boyles.
Marlys List, Betty Adam, and Priscilla Mazourek attended the recent Spring Meeting of Dist. 8 in Marion. Meeting agenda items included a proposed increase in national dues, election of district officers, the announcement of a $500,000 donation from Denny Sanford to improve the road to the new Veterans Cemetery near Sioux Falls, and the increase to $100 in compensation to the honor guard volunteering for burials at the cemetery. The district memorial service honored 5 ALA members from the Yankton unit. In order to reduce the burden of unit visits by the district president, a proposal to bring several units together at one location for visits was suggested.
Following adjournment, Legislation Chairman Myrna Hunhuff introduced area legislators Jean Hunhoff and Ryan Cwach. They presented information on the recent legislative session. Senator Hunhuff explained the process for appropriating additional funds that the state has with the influx of federal money. Both legislators expressed concern about the shortage of nurses in the state and explained the efforts by the state to help address the matter. Also discussed was workforce development, funding for infrastructure, and the strict regulation of medical cannabis. Mention was made of proposed cutbacks in veteran services at Wagner and Hot Springs. Members are encouraged to contact Sens. Thune and Rounds and Rep. Johnson to express concerns about the issue.
The next meeting is April 18, 2022. Hostesses are Deanna Branaugh and Ellen Becker.
