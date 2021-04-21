BISMARCK, N.D. — On Saturday, April 24, the University of Mary will award degrees to 2056 graduates at its 2021 commencement. This year, because the University of Mary is combining the 2020 and 2021 commencements into one day, there are two ceremonies in the Bismarck Event Center on 7th Street and Front Avenue, Bismarck. The first ceremony for undergraduates begins at 11:30 a.m., while the second ceremony for graduate students begins at 3 p.m.
At that time, the class of 2020 will receive a special-edition honor cord to wear with their cap and gown. This is also the first graduating class for the Doctorate of Occupational Therapy and the Master of Arts in Catholic Studies.
• Brooke Harder Bachelor of Science, North Sioux City
• Katie Hauser Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Yankton
• Katherine Huff, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Yankton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.