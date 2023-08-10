Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, August 5, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton and two from Ishpeming, Michigan.
President Pat Acklie-Roth called the meeting to order, gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Kevin Buhl gave the word of the day, “gumption,” which means courage, confidence or initiative. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 4- to 6-minute speech titled “Road Rage.” Jana Lane conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions about embarrassing situations dealing with a car, job, speech, or school. Roy Wilcox was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Steve Hamilton evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Kevin Buhl who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Kevin Buhl who reported on use of the word of the day “gumption” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Roy Wilcox who reported on speaking times; vote counter Pat Acklie-Roth tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke master Kevin Buhl.
Guests at the meeting included Chris & Jessica Puckett of Vermillion and Aaron Skrenes of Muskegon, MI. Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Steve Hamilton for best evaluator, and Chris Puckett for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Pat Acklie-Roth. The Club voted to accept Leslie Johnson of Minnetonka, Minn., as a new member. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
