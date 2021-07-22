A lot of things have changed in the past three decades at HSC, and Jerry Christjans, who goes by the nickname “Crush,” has been around for a lot of it. He loves HSC so much he’s worked there three different times. His first job at HSC was as a Mental Health Aide in 1989. These days Christjans is a Mental Health Security Officer.
In his photo he’s holding a plaque honoring his 30 years of service with the state. Now “Crush” is being recognized as HSC’s Employee of the month for July. “Jerry is an employee who has done it all and seen it all—most importantly he is an employee who is always ready to help with it all,” reads one nomination form.
That’s a common theme when describing Christjans and his work ethic. “You can always count on Crush to go above and beyond his job duties,” reads one nomination form. “Whether it be to assist housekeeping, maintenance, communications or staff to escort a patient.”
Previously, he worked with HSC’s Custodial Services which still shows. “If it is raining hard and it enters the building he is mopping,” wrote one of his co-workers. “If it is snowing you can bet he is plowing or shoveling out front to keep the driveway and sidewalks cleared.”
A favorite part of his job, Christjans says, is “helping those who at the moment cannot help themselves.” Other positive aspects include the variety in his job and his great co-workers over the years.
He says he’s a huge Green Bay Packers fan, loves camping, and spending time with his son Nathan.
Jerry is the son of Jim and Jean Christjans of Avon, which is where he grew up. They must have raised him right, as one co-worker wrote, “You could search the campus far and wide and probably never find a more personable employee.”
Congratulations Jerry “Crush” Christjans for being honored as the HSC Employee of the Month for July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.