BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and the SDSU Southeast Research Farm will host a seminar for growers interested in soil health, regenerative agriculture and livestock inclusion in these systems. The 2021 Managing Soil: Maximizing Profit Conference is set for Dec. 7 and will take place at the Yankton Archery Complex Community Center, located at 800 Archery Lane in Yankton. The SDSU Southeast Research Farm will also hold its annual meeting that day.
“Soil is the backbone of agricultural operations, and this meeting strives to combine sustainable/regenerative agriculture with farm business management,” says SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist Sara Bauder.
Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. CDT, with the program kicking off at 9:15 a.m.
• 9:15 a.m. — “Farming with Intention,” Joshua Dukart, North Dakota Ranch Manager and Certified Educator of Holistic Management
• 10:30 a.m. — Break
• 10:45 a.m. — “A Look at Cropping Patterns and Profits,” Peter Sexton, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist; and Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management
• 11:15 a.m. — “Soil Carbon and Economics,” Nick Jorgensen, CEO/CFO of Jorgensen Land and Cattle, Ideal, South Dakota
• 11:45 a.m. — “Cereal Rye Between Corn and Soybeans: Pros and Cons,” David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
• 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
• 12:45 p.m. — SDSU Southeast Research Farm Annual Business Meeting
• 1 p.m. — “Using Cover Crops in an Integrated Livestock-Cropping System: Assessing Soil Health and Livestock Production,” Kevin Sedivec, North Dakota State University Professor and Rangeland Management Specialist
• 2 p.m. — “Farmer Panel: Cover Crop Grazing on Croplands,” Bruce Carlson, Garretson, South Dakota; Jim Kettelhut, Pukwana, South Dakota; and Joshua Dukart, Hazen, North Dakota
• 3 p.m. — Break
• 3:10 p.m. — “Cover Crops Grazing and Soil Health: Can You Have Your Cake and Eat It Too?” Mary Drewnoski, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Associate Professor and Beef Systems Specialist
• 4 p.m. — Survey and wrap-up
Educational credits (CEU’s) will be available for Certified Crop Advisers.
