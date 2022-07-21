INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc. met at noon Monday, July 18 at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 10 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, shared upcoming events including Feed Your Mind on Friday, Aug. 5, with Larry Ness speaking about the history of bank notes. On Friday, Sept. 2, Jerry Oster will offer a presentation about the Neighbor Lady, Wynn Speece. She also gave a reminder of the summer hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jane Bobzin observed that the Yankton College reunion held July 14-16 was a positive experience with approximately 250 attendees. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, announced several events for the week of July 18: Pop Artist Michael Albert on Monday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m., Virtual Reality experience with David Koerner on Tuesday, July 19 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Oceanography with Tamara Pease on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. She also gave a preview of upcoming Interchange speakers including a tour of the Masonic Temple on Aug. 1.
Tara Olson, Valley Ag Supply, was the speaker for the day. Tara was recently named the South Dakota 2022 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year from the Small Business Administration. Valley Ag Supply is a family owned agronomy center that provides information, fertilizer, crop protection products, and custom application. Tara and Greg Pirak started Valley Ag Supply in 2000, while they were both attending the University of South Dakota. They have grown to 22 employees, some of which are second generation. They also offer a unique “Field To Table” ag education program to area schools at no cost. The elementary program is geared towards 4th and 5th grade students. During the program, students will go to seven different stations to learn about different aspects of agriculture, all of which are aligned to the South Dakota Education Standards.”
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, July 25, at Minerva’s. The speaker will be Rachel Jones from Zoe Care.
