From ancient to contemporary, from around the globe, “The Carols of Christmas” will be the stars of the concert this coming Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. in the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary of the Yankton United Church of Christ-Congregational. The public is warmly invited; the open and affirming church at the corner of 5th & Walnut Streets is fully accessible through its elevator entrance.
Those in attendance will hear and sing meaningful Christmas carols and songs with words from the fourth century set to medieval plainsong — “Of the Father’s Love Begotten” — to a tune currently in the news because of its century-old Ukrainian roots — “Carol of the Bells.”
Interestingly, the program under the leadership of Jennifer and Ted Powell, the church’s directors of music, will actually open with a song that is not “Christmasy” at all. However, its powerful Advent scripture words and its compelling music make it the perfect beginning for this gathering that is all about Christmas.
The emphasis during this concert will be on everyone singing traditional favorites together in a celebration of the season. Yet there will also be the opportunity to hear beloved carols performed by solo and choral voices, brass, bells, violin, piano, and organ.
The Yankton UCC Adult Choir under the direction of Jennifer Powell will sing four pieces, including a lovely arrangement of “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” by the late South Dakota composer, Walter May. Choir members Thor and Dr. Tracelyn Gesteland (professor of voice/opera at the University of South Dakota) will be singing a duet of “O Holy Night” and Dr. Gesteland will sing “Gesu Bambino,” accompanied by Sioux City violinist, Antonio Ferraro, considered in the top 1% of all Iowa high school musicians.
Other performers will include instrumental favorites, the Touch of Brass: Michael Genslinger, trumpet, assistant director of bands, Wayne State College, Wayne, Nebraska; Kevin McLouth, trumpet, director of instrumental studies, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Nebraska; Dr. Gary Reeves, horn, retired associate professor of music, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, and adjunct, Morningside University, Sioux City, Iowa; Dr. Randy Neuharth, trombone, retired director of bands, Northeast Community College; and Dr. Josh Calkin, tuba, director of bands, Wayne State College.
In addition, organist Ted Powell will improvise on the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, as well as accompany the choir on piano. Also accompanying the choir will be handbell players adding authenticity to “Carol of the Bells.”
“We hope everyone will feel welcome to ‘go caroling’ with us in this very special way,” said Jennifer Powell. “Our choir members are really looking forward to singing for our guests, but even more to being in our sanctuary when it is filled with beautiful carols sung by everyone.”
For more information on the concert, contact the church office (secretary@yanktonucc.org; 605-665-7320) or visit the Yankton UCC website (www.yanktonucc.org). The Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is pastor.
