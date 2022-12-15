From ancient to contemporary, from around the globe, “The Carols of Christmas” will be the stars of the concert this coming Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. in the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary of the Yankton United Church of Christ-Congregational. The public is warmly invited; the open and affirming church at the corner of 5th & Walnut Streets is fully accessible through its elevator entrance.

Those in attendance will hear and sing meaningful Christmas carols and songs with words from the fourth century set to medieval plainsong — “Of the Father’s Love Begotten” — to a tune currently in the news because of its century-old Ukrainian roots — “Carol of the Bells.”

