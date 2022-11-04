Human food is not necessarily safe for the cats and wild animals living in our parks and community.

A semi-feral litter of kittens in Riverside Park was given a lot of attention this summer and fall after an increased amount of folks began feeding them. Heartland Humane Society was asked to help spay and neuter the litter and jumped into action.

