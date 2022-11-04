Human food is not necessarily safe for the cats and wild animals living in our parks and community.
A semi-feral litter of kittens in Riverside Park was given a lot of attention this summer and fall after an increased amount of folks began feeding them. Heartland Humane Society was asked to help spay and neuter the litter and jumped into action.
Riverboat Days came and went and I thought for sure those kittens would relocate. But, they didn’t. Instead, rumors made it sound like they very much enjoyed the party. The problem with this crew is they will approach humans for food, but have bitten many folks who have tried to pick them up.
Animals depending on humans for food is called food conditioning. This concept can be dangerous with the changing of the seasons and natural food sources and can lead to serious consequences like getting sick or starving animals, or even having to be euthanized after attacking humans in hopes of food.
Animals that eat our snacks can get full of the wrong foods too, and stop eating the ones that have the nutrients they need to survive. This is often common with squirrels and ground gophers.
HHS talks a lot about community cats, which are domestic cats that live outside and are mainly under socialized to people, resulting in the inability to transition happily inside a home. Community cats are not homeless; their home is the outdoors. Instead, they are extremely resourceful and, like other wild animals, find shelter and food all seasons of the year.
Caring for community cats should always include having them spayed or neutered to stop the reproduction of the colony. Furthermore, caretakers of these colonies should be providing the care, food and medical resources on their private property, not public parks. Doing so lowers the chances of bystanders getting injured for interrupting their colony. Fixing the cats also decreased behaviors associated with mating like yowling, spraying and fighting which tend to make neighbors uncomfortable.
