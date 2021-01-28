BON HOMME
High School Honor Roll
2020-2021, Second Quarter
MERIT ROLL
Seniors — Brooke Bechtold, Mckenzie Carson, Hannah Cuka, Kaleb Kubal, Hannah Lindula, Zachary Sestak, Claire Sorenson, Cassidy Soukup, Lacey Wittmeier
Juniors — Ava Brandt, Karsten Kozak, Camille Sykora
Sophomores — Marcus Carson, Isaac Crownover, Cayden Himes, Wesley Kaul, Jaden Kortan, Coen Scheuerman, Landon Smith, Daryan Stoebner, Logan Winckler
Freshmen — Jackson Caba, Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder
‘A’ HONOR ROLL
Seniors — Zakk Bertrand, Sawyer Goeden, Noah Heesch, Trent Herrboldt, Maggie Hoerth, Hailey Johnson, Evan Sallee
Juniors — Karissa Boyd, Nathaniel Hall, Drew Hejna, Emma Jaeger, Jillian Navratil, Elizabeth Soukup, Carter Uecker
Sophomores — Jaymison Bjorum, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Emy Jewell, Memphis Kaul, Trey Kaul, Skye Kotalik, Nathan Meyer, Riley Rothschadl
Freshmen — Mage Bertrand, Olivia Bures, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Clay Muller, Jurni Vavruska
‘B’ HONOR ROLL
Seniors — Jenae Alberts, Gavin Martin, Kody Pickner
Juniors — Elijah Eastman, Matthew Rezac, Kendra Spulak
Sophomores — Jonathan Cropper, Aidan Sobotka, Rylynn Wickstrom
Freshmen — Landon Bares, Gavin Buchholz, Rhett Connors, Chapin Cooper, Cheyenne Cox, Greeley Goeden, Erin Heusinkveld, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Amber Pisano, Tristan Simek, Elyse Torsney, Jace Toupal, Evan Ulmer
2020-2021, First Semester
MERIT ROLL
Seniors: Brooke Bechtold, Hannah Cuka, Hailey Johnson, Zachary Sestak, Claire Sorenson, Cassidy Soukup, Lacey Wittmeier
Sophomores — Marcus Carson, Isaac Crownover, Jaden Kortan, Daryan Stoebner
Freshmen — Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder, Clay Muller
‘A’ HONOR ROLL
Seniors — Mckenzie Carson, Sawyer Goeden, Noah Heesch, Trent Herrboldt, Maggie Hoerth, Kaleb Kubal, Hannah Lindula, Evan Sallee
Juniors — Karissa Boyd, Ava Brandt, Nathaniel Hall, Emma Jaeger, Karsten Kozak, Jillian Navratil, Elizabeth Soukup, Camille Sykora
Sophomores — Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Emy Jewell, Trey Kaul, Wesley Kaul, Skye Kotalik, Nathan Meyer, Riley Rothschadl, Coen Scheuerman, Landon Smith, Logan Winckler
Freshmen — Mage Bertrand, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld
‘B’ HONOR ROLL
Seniors — Jenae Alberts, Zakk Bertrand, Alanna Boedeker, Makayla Kelley, Gavin Martin, Kody Pickner
Juniors — Elijah Eastman, Drew Hejna, Matthew Rezac, Kendra Spulak, Carter Uecker
Sophomores — Jaymison Bjorum, Jonathan Cropper, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Memphis Kaul, Rylynn Wickstrom
Freshmen — Landon Bares, Gavin Buchholz, Chapin Cooper, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Tristan Simek, Elyse Torsney, Jace Toupal, Evan Ulmer, Jurni Vavruska
Middle School
2020-2021, Second Quarter
MERIT ROLL
8th Grade — Kendra Bechtold, Madison Frank, Kenadee Kozak, Raelee Lanphear, Hunter Lhotak, Landon Schmidt, Isabella Sestak
7th Grade — Luke Guthmiller, Addison Hovorka, Olivia Kaul, Danni Kotalik, Taycee Ranek, Ty Stepka
6th Grade — Major Aarstad, Cale Cooper, Isaiah Crownover, Caleb Cuka, Jersie Schonebaum, Emersyn Tucker
‘A’ HONOR ROLL
8th Grade — Gram Gause, Peyton Hellmann, Jackson Kaul, Adley Scheuerman, Anahwyn Soukup
7th Grade — Joslynn Navratil, Zachary Schlaefli, Tarynn Torsney
6th Grade — Calvin Caba, Cooper Mudder, Emma Schenkel, Carter Smith, Hunter Sobotka, Catherine Uecker
‘B’ HONOR ROLL
8th Grade — Mylee Branaugh, Cameron Cooper, Taryn Crites, Waylon Luke, Nevaeh Myers, Grace Sanders, Aspen Schonebaum, Jaden Sedlacek, Breece Slade, Kolton Vlcek, Danica Winckler
7th Grade — Emma Balvin, Reese Hejna, Zachary Humpal, Payten Nielsen, Amelia Rathgeber, Brianna Spulak, Caden Zomer
6th Grade — Maxwell Beran, Sabrina Cropper, Madison Einrem, Chandra Jelsma, Mason Jolley, Sadie Knoll, Ryvr Larson, Roper Lhotak, Kallie Meyer, Addison Reynolds
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC SCHOOL
2020-2021 School Year
8th Grade
Roll of Excellence (95% or higher average of all classes) — Jaida Allen, Sammie Allen, Rylie Arens, Cameryn Fiscus, Madelyn Loecker, Alexa Wiebelhaus
Honor Roll (93-94% average of all classes) — Annabelle Poppe, Jack Schieffer
Merit Roll (91-91% or tiger average of all classes) — Cassie Allen, Jack Miller
———
7th Grade
Roll of Excellence (95% or higher average of all classes) — Emily Guenther, Sophia Wortmann
Honor Roll (93-94% average of all classes) — Lauren Loecker, Ella Reifenrath
Merit Roll (91-92% average of all classes) — Pamela Dennis, Jace Panning
JOSEPH GRASSMID
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Joseph Grassmid, a freshman Business Administration major from Menno, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.
ERIN MITCHELL
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Erin Mitchell of North Sioux City graduated from Buena Vista University with a master of education in teacher leadership, curriculum, & instruction (effective teaching & instructional leadership track).
Mitchell was among more than 150 students who received degrees.
Students who graduated with the Latin honors of cum laude, magna cum laude, or summa cum laude must have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours. The minimum cumulative grade point averages for these honors are 3.5, 3.7, and 3.9 respectively.
BRENNA BECKER
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Brenna Becker of Yankton was named to Buena Vista University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Becker was among more than 500 students named to the Dean’s List this semester.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
MADISON — A total of 572 full-time and 173 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2020 fall semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison.
The following area full-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
• Avon — Trent Raysby
• Beresford — Jackson Heiberger
• Centerville — Seth Huot
• Freeman — Ryan Brockmueller
• Marion — Tyler Orcutt
• McCook Lake — Grace Bauer
• Parker — Gabrielle Herlyn
• Parkston — Jacob Dundas, Kacee Ehler, AlJorden Schoenfelder
• Pickstown — Megan Zephier
• Ponca, Neb. — Brayten Batcheler
• Springfield — Cheylee Nagel
• Tyndall — Haley Frank, Dustin Johnson
• Viborg — Jacia Christiansen, Spencer Wirth
• Wakonda — Hope Johnson
• Yankton — Megan Fejfar, Grant Nelson, Dilyn Tramp, Drew Wenande
CROFTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Term 2 Student of the Term 2020-2021
This program has been a great success over the past years. It is sponsored by the following local businesses: Steffen’s Service Station, Wiebelhaus Recreation, Sports Stop, Subway, Castle Rock Burgers, and the Crofton Journal. The businesses supply gift certificates to the students for their hard work. Students are nominated by teachers for many reasons, not just grades. Some of the reasons students were nominated are helping faculty and staff, tutoring students that are struggling, coming in for extra help before and after school or just for being a good classmate. Teachers can nominate a high school student and a junior high student.
• High School — Hope Steffen
• Junior High — Samantha Strunk
Others nominated:
High School — Karley Schieffer, Tuff Foxhoven, Ariel Lammers, Caitlyn Guenther, Madalynne DeShazer, Araya Nielsen, Austin Guenther, MaKenna Guenther, Erica Tindle, Austin Tramp, Riley Sprakel, Wayne Bilka, Abigail Steffen, Zachary Webber, Sean Segovia, Kelsey Schieffer, Jayden Eilers, Quinn Schieffer, Ethan Tramp, Francine Zulueta
• Junior High — Tyler Barnes, Tylee Cooper, Quinn Mosher, Lillian Earley, Kyle Maibaum, Kaydence Nielsen, Carter Steffen, Grant Schieffer, Wyatt Tramp, Payton Anderson
NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
FARGO, N.D. — Area South Dakota students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.
Students are listed by hometown. Students’ majors also are listed.
• Beresford — Emma J. Christensen, Biological Sciences;
• Mission Hill — Olivia A. Larson, Criminal Justice;
• Parker — Josie L. Holzwarth, Strategic Communication;
• Yankton — Piper M. Mikkelsen, Business Administration; Tate I. O’Hara, Psychology; Jackson H. Somsen, Mechanical Engineering.
