There is a story about Jesus that goes something like this . . .
Jesus is pretty sure he is going to be killed. There are people, powerful people, religious people, who want him dead. He is scared and he wants to spend some time in prayer, so he takes three of his friends and goes to a place called Gethsemane. They have been together for awhile now. These friends love Jesus and he loves them. Peter even says at one point, “Even though everyone else fails you, I won’t. I would die for you.” James and John nod their heads in agreement.
He wants time alone to pray, yet he wants his friends near. He asks them to stay close and stay awake. That is all is asking of them. But they fall asleep. Three times Jesus finds his friends sleeping. Finally he says, “Enough!” In that one word Jesus is saying I am tired and I am ticked. Enough!
Contrary to what is sometimes depicted in paintings, Jesus did not go around with a halo over his head. He was a baby nursing at his mother’s breast, a boy of 12 disobeying his parents, a young man standing before his elders in the synagogue, a man weeping at the news of a friend’s death. He was a Jew, the son of a working man. He was a Rabbi, a teacher, who loved helping others, and, according to some, a heretic. He was executed at the age of 33. He bled and he died.
Tired and ticked. I can relate. I have been there. Perhaps you have too. I get scared. Jesus got scared. I get hungry. He got hungry. I get tired. He got tired. I get angry. He got angry. One human being talking to another human being.
Years ago one of our previous governors said, “I don’t understand transgender people, have never visited with a transgender person.” In response, a South Dakota high school senior stood in front of a television camera and asked this rhetorical question, “How does one talk to a transgender person?” Then answers, “I am a human being, the governor is a human being, so it is one human being talking to another human being.”
I am not African American. I do not know what it is like to be a black man in America. I don’t know what it is like to be Native American. I don’t know what it is like to be a gay man in our society. I don’t know what it is like to be poor. I don’t know what it is like to be . . . and the list could go on. And that is the truth. I do not fully comprehend what it is like to be poor or gay or black or female.
And yet I am a human being. As is the gay man. As is the transgender student. As is the Native American. As is the woman who does not make enough to put food on the table for her children. One human being seeing another human being as a person, not a category. One human being talking to another human being. One human being helping another human being.
I often come back to these words written by William Shakespeare, and spoken by Shylock in the Merchant of Venice: “ I am a Jew. Hath not a Jew eyes? hath not a Jew hands, organs, dimensions, senses, affections, passions? fed with the same food, hurt with the same weapons, subject to the same diseases, healed by the same means, warmed and cooled by the same winter and summer, as a Christian is? If you prick us, do we not bleed? if you tickle us, do we not laugh? if you poison us, do we not die?”
Those words, out of the mouth of a Jewish man, could be spoken by a Christian or a Muslim or a Buddhist or an agnostic or an atheist. By a man or by a women. By an African American or by a Norwegian.
Our humanity connects us to one another. And Jesus’ humanity connects us to God. Jesus is how God comes to us. So God understands when we get tired or angry, when we are scared, when we suffer and when we die. God has been there. Because “the word became flesh and lived among us.”
“What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear! What a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer! Can we find a friend so faithful . . . Jesus knows our every weakness---take it to the Lord in prayer.”
One human being talking to another human being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.