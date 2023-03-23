ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met March 21, 2023, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance, reciting of the Preamble and a moment of silence.
Seven officers answered roll call. Twelve other members introduced themselves.
Reports: Americanism — Chairman announced the winners in the Americanism essay and poetry contests. Judges for Americanism contests were Gloria Pibal, Karen Gran, Dianna Bahn, Malena Diede and Gladys Johnson. Girls State — Four girls have been chosen to attend ALA Girls State. An orientation meeting is scheduled for May 16.
Attention was drawn to a recent news article about Yankton ALA member Ann Thompson. She was awarded the Outstanding Customer Service Award by the SD Dept. of Tourism.
Announcement made for the District 8 meeting to be held in Springfield on April 1.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is April 18, 2023. Hostesses are Deanna Branaugh and Ellen Becker.
Marlys List introduced area legislators Senator Jean Hunhoff and Representatives Mike Stevens and Julie Auch who each shared their thoughts about the recent legislative session. They mentioned that the $7.4 billion budget includes 7% increases for education, state employees and 5% for medical care providers and designates $77 million for the expansion of Medicaid in the state. The state has also set the Medicaid reimbursement rate at 100% for community-based care facilities. Of interest for active military and veterans is the tuition assistance for National Guard members, funding for headstones and placement of them for veterans, assistance for children of military who attend technical schools, and increase in pay for Veteran’s Service Officers. Questions from the members and guests focused on workforce development and the reduction in the sales tax. Long-term care for veterans was also discussed. A state summer study to address the issue has been scheduled.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Twenty-one members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a combination “St. Patrick’s Day” and Chili Feed potluck meeting on March 19 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Creighton; Little Rock, Ark.; Menno; Mission Hill; Tyndall; Vermillion and Yankton. President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the secretary’s report. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report. Membership stands at 89, of which 15 are LifeTime Members.
Denny Martens has been asked to give his Ground School Refresher at a west river location in the near future. Forty-two people attended his Refresher held on Feb. 26 at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport and hosted by the YRAA and the South Dakota Pilots Association. Attendees came from Avon, Brookings, Canton, Creighton (NE), De Smet, Hartington (NE), Hudson, Huron, Lake Preston, Lennox, Letcher, Marathon (IA), Menno, Mission Hill, Montrose, Sioux Falls, Springfield, Tyndall, Utica, Volin, Vermillion, and Yankton.
On Feb. 11, 27 people attended a FAA safety seminar at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport hosted by the YRAA and the South Dakota Pilots Association. Attendees came from Avon, Allen, Creighton, Crofton, Irene, Norfolk, Menno, Sioux Falls, Tyndall, Vermillion, Volin, Utica, and Yankton. FAA personnel for Rapid City and Fargo traveled for the first time in two and a half years during the pandemic.
John Lillevold talked about holding a Young Eagles rally in Yankton in June to give free airplane rides to kids aged 8 to 17 years old.
Mark Westerman is planning on attending a EAA Chapter Leaders Boot Camp in Omaha on April 15.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck with the theme “Spring Fling” on April 16 in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport at 6 p.m. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
