UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa for fall 2021 has yet again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.78, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.
“These newest Hawkeyes are going to bring so much to our campus through their individual talents and perspectives, not to mention the incredible determination and tenacity they have demonstrated over these last months,” says Kevin Kregel, interim executive vice president and provost. “We look forward to making sure they have the breadth and depth of opportunities they deserve and the support they need to achieve their academic goals.”
The Class of 2024 is composed of 4,530 students, 456 fewer than last year. A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area students included:
• Cade Block of Dakota Dunes — Undergraduate/First Year; College Enrolled: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Paityn DeBoer of Parker — Undergraduate/First Year; College Enrolled: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Brooklyn Mace of North Sioux City — Undergraduate/First Year; College Enrolled: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
• Michael Rizk of North Sioux City — Undergraduate/First Year; College Enrolled: Tippie College of Business
• Arion Huntley of Yankton — Undergraduate/Second Year; College Enrolled: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
