Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Sept. 4, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Barbed Wire Runs Through It” by Stephen J. Koenig
• “The Coldest Case” by Martin Walker
• “Count the Ways” by Joyce Maynard
• “Cul-de-sac: a novel” by Joy Fielding
• “Hell for Breakfast” by William W. Johnstone
• “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
• “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena
• “Son of the Storm” by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
• “Sunrise by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan
• “A Terrible Fall of Angels” by Laurell K. Hamilton
• “These Hollow Vows” by Lexi Ryan
• “Viral” by Robin Cook
———
Nonfiction
• “Cassandra Speaks” by Elizabeth Lesser
• “Sandwiches Without Bread” by Daria Polukarova
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Ace of Spades” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
• “Anyway the Wind Blows” by Rainbow Rowell
• “Heartstopper vol. 2” by Alice Oseman
• “If You, Then Me” by Yvonne Woon
• “It Ends in Fire” by Andrew Shvarts
• “One Great Lie” by Deb Caletti
• “Radha & Jai’s Recipe for Romance” by Nisha Sharma
• “Red Wolf” by Rachel Vincent
• “Six Crimson Cranes” by Elizabeth Lim
• “Small Favors” by Erin A. Craig
• “Summer in the City of Roses” by Michelle Ruiz Keil
• “Superman Smashes the Klan” by Gene Luen Yang (graphic novel)
• “They’ll Never Catch Us” by Jessica Goodman
• “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson
• “What We Devour” by Linsey Miller
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Amelia Bedelia and Friends: The Cat’s Meow” by Herman Parish
• “Black Brother Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes
• “Dragon Masters Vol. 16 & 17” by Tracey West
• “In My Own World” by Mike Holmes (graphic novel)
• “Monster Friends” by Kaeti Vandorn (graphic novel)
• “Super Side Kicks Ocean Revenge” by Gavin Aung Than
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bedtime for Bad Kitty” by Nick Bruel
• “Bodies Are Cool” by Tyler Feder
• “Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite” by Ashley Spires (graphic novel)
• “How to Be Kind in Kindergarten” by D.J. Steinberg
• “Kalamata’s Kitchen” by Sarah Thomas
• “Listen” by Gabi Snyder
• “Never Not Ever!” by Beatrice Alemanga
• “Norman’s First Day at Dino Day Care” by Sean Julian
• “Pangolina” by Jane Goodall
• “Something Stinks” by Jonathan Fenske
• “T. Rexes Can’t Tie Their Shoes” by Anna Lazowski
———
Nonfiction
• “Areli is a Dreamer” by Areli Morales
• “Slow Slow Sloths” by Bonnie Bader
• “Unbound” by Joyce Scott
• “What Is God Like” by Rachel Held Evans
ADULT DVDs
• “Will and Grace”: Seasons 1-7
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
