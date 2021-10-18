I have a 2019 Subaru Ascent that I like very much. It has slightly less than 22,000 miles.
My question is, at that mileage, should the injectors need to be cleaned, or for that matter, need to have anything done to them? It runs well and the gas mileage is good, but I am getting pressure from the dealer to have a “fuel injector service” done for $300.
I had my last vehicle for 10 years and never touched the injectors. Call me curious. — Rod
You’re right to be curious, Rod. And resistant.
The short answer is no. Your fuel injectors shouldn’t need any kind of service at 22,000 miles. Nor should anything else on this engine. At 22,000 miles, unless there’s a performance issue, oil changes should be all that’s required. The car’s brand new. And if there is something wrong with the fuel injectors at 22,000 miles, it ought to be covered by the warranty, shouldn’t it?
I’m afraid your dealer is looking for what we call A.D.P. — Additional Dealer Profit. So I would go to Google Maps, get him directions to the nearest lake and suggest he drive there and jump in it.
Several decades ago, fuel injectors would get dirty after some tens of thousands of miles. And we had a big machine at the garage that we called the Wallet Vac. It was actually called the MotorVac.
The MotorVac would run a solution through the fuel system and clean out the dirty injectors and valves. And at one time, we probably used that machine three times a week.
But in recent decades — to address that problem — carmakers have worked closely with the gasoline companies to make what they call “top tier” fuel, which is super clean. It includes detergents, too. And we hardly ever see dirty fuel injectors on modern cars anymore.
So skip this unnecessary service, Rod. If you want to avoid confrontation, tell the dealer “I’ll think about it ... maybe next time.” And tell him the same thing next time, too.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.