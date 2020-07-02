Toastmasters Club 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met remotely at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020. The meeting was called to order by President Janice Stone. The invocation was given by Janice Stone, then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Michael Villanueva and Dan Klimisch were introduced as guests of Roy Wilcox and Jim Squires as guest of Jana Lane.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on Pat Acklie-Roth, General Evaluator who introduced her evaluation team: The Grammarian, Jennifer Haich gave the word of the day, “jovial.” Ah Counter: Roy Wilcox, Speech Evaluators, Jana Lane and Marsha Dahlseid, Timer, Jack Dahlseid and Vote Counter, Dan Klimisch.
The first speech was given by guest Jim Squires, titled “My Toastmasters Journey”. The second speaker introduced was Jeremy Skrenes, titled “When Your Adversary Has A Name”, with manual objectives from Pathways Icebreaker speech. Table Topics was led by Katie Stutzman. Table Topics participants were: Dan Klimisch, Michael Villanueva, Jennifer Haich and Janice Stone. Following Table Topics Wilcox introduced the Jokemaster of the Meeting, Janice Stone. Pat Acklie-Roth, General Evaluator was then re-introduced to give an evaluation of the meeting and called on Jana Lane to evaluate Jim Squire’s speech and Marsha Dahlseid to evaluate Jeremy Skrene’s speech. She then called on Grammarian Jennifer Haich to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting. Other presentations on the meeting were given by Ah Counter Roy Wilcox and Timer Jack Dahlseid.
Toastmaster Wilcox then called on Vote Counter, Dan Klimisch to announce the winners as follows: Table Topics: Jennifer Haich, Speaker: Jeremy Skrenes and Speech Evaluator Marsha Dahlseid. Toastmaster Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to President Janice Stone to review the next meeting assignments on Saturday, July 11, 2020, as there is no meeting on July 4.
Guests are always welcome to join our remote meeting from your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or http://toastmastersclub.org
