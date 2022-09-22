BATH — Dakota National Bank made a $75,000 commitment to the South Dakota FFA Foundation during the Elle King/Josh Turner concert at the S.D. State Fair.
The announcement was part of First Dakota National Bank’s celebration of one and a half centuries as South Dakota’s original bank. Funds, provided over a five-year time frame, will grow the capacity of the S.D. FFA to build leaders, grow communities and strengthen agriculture for South Dakota.
Building partnerships in support of local and state agriculture education is critical. South Dakota FFA membership is growing as communities recognize the leadership skills offered. In the 2022-23 school year, there are over 10,000 high school agriculture education students in South Dakota. There have been 21 new FFA chapters in the past six school years. First Dakota National Bank recognize FFA is key to building the tomorrow’s workforce leaders.
“Our commitment to the region and Agriculture runs deep. With South Dakota FFA’s commitment to Ag leadership, career success, and personal growth of students, we knew supporting them was an excellent choice,” said Nate Franzén, President of the Ag Banking Division at First Dakota National Bank.
Sandy Osterday, SD FFA Foundation board president, said, “First Dakota National Bank is leading by example, committing financially to meet the needs of our students who are our future leaders and employees. They are helping provide quality leadership training for our FFA members. With their funding we can create programs of employee development for the production, business, and science sectors of the South Dakota agriculture industry. We are so thankful for their support.”
