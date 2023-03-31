Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is pleased to announce its Wound Care & Hyperbaric Treatment Center is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.

“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care the Wound Care & Hyperbaric Treatment Center provides its patients every day,” said Jan Arens, MSN, RN, WCC, the program director for the clinic. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

