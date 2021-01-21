Toastmasters Club 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met at virtually via Zoom on Saturday Jan. 9, 2021. Club President Janis Stone called the meeting to order and asked Jennifer Haich to give the invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Kevin Buhl was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting and called on Master Evaluator Jack Dahlseid to present his program team of Dan Klimisch and Pat Acklie-Roth as speech evaluators, Janis Stone as ah counter, Jana Lane as timer, Angela Mann as vote counter and Vernon Arens as grammarian with the word of the day “Rhetoric.” Buhl led the prepared speech portion of the meeting and introduced Mike Villanueva who gave a speech from the Research and Leadership project entitled “Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives” and then Jeremy Skrenes who gave a speech from the Persuasive Speaking project entitled “Zen and the Art of Dental Hygiene.” Both projects are in the Pathways Presentation Mastery learning path. Following the speeches, table topics were led by Marsha Dahlseid, who presented a different word to six members at large and asked them to give a 1-2 minute impromptu speech describing what that word means to them. After table topics, Jack Dahlseid led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Dan Klimisch to evaluate Villanueva and Pat Acklie-Roth to evaluate Skrenes, and then asked for a grammarian report from Vernon Arens and an ah counter’s report from Janice Stone. Dahlseid presented his evaluation of the meeting in general and returned control of meeting back to Toastmaster Buhl who called on Jana Lane to give the joke of the day and vote counter Angela Mann announced the following winners: Jana Lane for best table topics’ response, Dan Klimisch for best evaluator, and Mike Villanueva and Jeremy Skrenes tied for best speaker.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or virtually via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and Via Zoom. President Angela Mann opened the meeting welcoming everyone. After Jeremy Skrenes gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance, President Mann introduced Toastmaster of the Day, Dan Klimisch.
Dan introduced Roy Wilcox as General Evaluator who introduced his team for the day. Grammarian, Jack Dahlseid gave the word of the day, “stimulate,” Janice Stone gave an impromptu speech titled “Gardening Bug” and Mike Villanueva gave an icebreaker speech titled “My Path”. Table Topics was led by Vern Arens who called on Jack Dahlseid, Angela Mann, Roy Wilcox, Steve Hamilton, Jeremy Skrenes, and Dan Klimisch. General Evaluator Roy Wilcox called on Marsha Dahlsied and Kevin Buhl to give their evaluations. Roy then evaluated the meeting praising the high attendance and how much it enhances the meeting. Reports were given by Grammarian Jack Dahlseid, Timer Angela Mann, vote counter Mike Villanueva, and Ah-Counter Steve Hamilton. Mike Villanueva also served as Joke Master. Best Speaker was a tie between Janice Stone and Mike Villanueva, Best Evaluator went to Marsha Dahlseid, and Best Table Topics was awarded to Jeremy Skrenes. President Mann closed out the meeting.
Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
Toastmaster Everett Wood called to order the virtual meeting of ASHH 6217 on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 12:05 p.m. Steve Anderson, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge. Members welcomed and introduced themselves to guest Carter Orr. Those with duties explained their task and how the duties help not only the meeting to run smoothly, but are encouraging help and insight to all of us as we strive to become better speakers, presenters and listeners.
As grammarian, Joni Hughes presented her word of the day “plausible,” meaning ‘seeming reasonable or probable.”
Jason Orr gave his ice breaker speech. He told of his journey to Yankton from California and how riding dirt bikes became a passion. As a father of four, he enjoys this rural area and is thankful for it.
As Table Topics master, Cleo Waters asked Jake Harms, Carter Orr, Derek Van Heek, Gale Vogt and Joni Hughes questions to be answered using their impromptu speaking skills.
Stan Sudbeck evaluated Orr’s speech. He complimented him on his relaxed delivery and using no notes. He offered encouraging suggestions for his next Pathways speech.
As ah counter, Hughes noted uses of effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted use of connector words, unnecessary fillers and using the word of the day.
The best table topics award went to Joni Hughes. Toastmaster Wood adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 is meeting virtually each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome guests to join in from home and observe the fantastic benefits of being a Toastmaster! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 to find out how!
Interchange met for an online Zoom meeting on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The meeting hostess and presenter was Nicole Valnes, the Curriculum Director/Elementary Technology Integrationist with the Yankton School District.
Valnes presented on online learning platforms and how learning has evolved this year with new programs and procedures due to the pandemic.
The next meeting will held be on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 via Zoom. Hostess, Gwen Steckler, has arranged a program with Scott Luken about his new building and plans for it.
