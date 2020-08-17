Arlene Nieman
The family of Arlene Nieman is requesting a card shower in honor of Arlene’s 80th birthday on Aug. 23.
She was born near Crofton, Nebraska. Her family includes her husband, Maynard of St. Helena, Nebraska; son, Casey (Susan) of Hartington, Nebraska; daughters, Sheila Hain and Sheryl (Armando) Hernandez of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren: Talon (Ali) of Cashmere, Washington; Dustin (Demi) of Richlands, North Carolina; Austin of Dallas, Texas; Brittany of Boston; Calvin of Kelowna, B.C. Canada; Cambelle, Sawyer, Sylvie and Cyler of Hartington, Nebraska; and Gabriella of McKinney, Texas; great-grandchildren: Max of Richlands and Weston of Cashmere.
Cards of congratulations will reach Arlene at 401 W. Sixth St., St. Helena, NE 68774.
