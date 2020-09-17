Mount Marty University of Yankton has announced that the Certificate of Integrated Leadership program will welcome its second cohort on Sept. 28-30, 2020, at Broomtree Retreat Center in Irene. The certificate is offered through the Benedictine Leadership Institute at Mount Marty University and provides attendees with the tools for leading well and the development of a more person-centered approach to professional practice.
For this fall cohort, MMU is very excited to welcome Andreas Widmer, Bob Keith and Rev. John McNerney as visiting scholars. Here are their brief biographies:
• Andreas Widmer is the assistant professor of Entrepreneurship and the director of the Art & Carlyse Ciocca Center for Principled Entrepreneurship at The Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business. Andreas is an entrepreneur, the author of The Pope and the CEO and formerly served as a Swiss Guard to Pope John Paul II.
• Bob Keith is a broad-based executive with more than 30 years of experience and a demonstrated record of achievement in building and growing innovative businesses. He is a co-founder and CEO of two startups and has learned many important life lessons on this journey. In 2015, Bob joined the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America, co-founded the Ciocca Center and served as Vice Provost until 2020.
• Fr. John McNerney, PH.D: Fr. McNerney is a researcher and lecturer in business ethics and philosophy. He has been Head Chaplain/Student Adviser at University College in Dublin, Ireland. His book, Wealth of Persons: Economics with a Human Face, was just nominated for the Economy International Award from the Centesimus Annus-Pro Pontifice Foundation. He is a visiting scholar at the Bush School for Business at Catholic University.
The program will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, and conclude around 1 p.m. on Sept. 30. This is an overnight program. Private lodging and meals are included in the cost of the tuition. For more details on the program and to register, visit https://www.mountmarty.edu/integrated-leadership. For any other questions, feel free to contact Mike Ferrell at 612-806-3751.
Seating is limited for what promises to be a transformational opportunity for individuals and organizations, so those interested are encouraged to register soon. MMU looks forward to seeing you in September.
