Scholastics Jan 21, 2022

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY

SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced the students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale). Congratulations to these students:

• Caden Tegethoff of Platte;
• Kayleigh Thill of Chancellor; 
• Abigail Vanden Berge of Platte;
• Kalista Vanden Berge of Platte;
• Serena Voegeli of McCook Lake;
• Brianna Wildermuth of Vermillion;
• Nora Winckler of Scotland.
