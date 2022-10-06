I am guessing you have heard, as I have, some political leader say, “Let’s put God back in the classroom.” And I always wonder, what does that mean? I didn’t know that God had left the classroom. For as long as there have been schools and classrooms and teachers and tests, there have been children praying in classrooms. I know that I prayed in the classroom. And I learned this … that if I studied for the test there was a much better chance of God answering my prayer in the affirmative.
When the hungry are fed, when a child is encouraged, when a kind word is spoken, God is present, God is at work. And whether the person who is doing these deeds of love and mercy realizes that he or she is doing God’s work is perhaps irrelevant because God’s work is still being done.
And when God’s work is done, God is present and there is hope.
My friend went through a divorce. Like most who have traveled that road, he did not plan such when he was married, and it came as a terrible and painful surprise to him.
He said that for a long time after he would go to church, and he was not able to hear the sermon or participate in the liturgy or sing the hymns. His hope was gone. Nothing spoke to him of God’s mercy or grace or forgiveness, except … There was an except. Except for the Supper of our Lord, the Sacrament of Holy Communion. It was there, he said, in the breaking of the bread, in the tasting of the wine, and hearing the remarkable words, “the body of Christ for you, the blood of Christ for you.” In those plain words and plain food, he heard or felt or maybe tasted the goodness of God. He was still loved. He still had value. Hope was restored.
In the novel “The House of the Dead,” by Fyodor Dostoevsky (1821-1881), there are these words: “That is why every convict in Russia, whatever prison he may be in, grows restless in the spring with the first kindly rays of sunshine. Yet they dream at least of how they might escape and where they might escape to and comfort their hearts with the very desire, with the very imagination of it being possible. Imprisonment would be unbearable without hope. Without hope one cannot live.”
My friend needed some sign, some indication that he was not abandoned, that he still had worth. He needed hope. So, he put himself in a place, at the table of our Lord, believing he would see Jesus, and he did. It was enough to keep him.
It is not magic. It is not pretend. It is not wishful thinking. It is not the power of positive thinking. It is real. It is faith. And it is hope restored.
She had lost her husband the week before. She came back to worship, and no one knew what to say, so no one said anything. Then a friend came to her, wrapped her arms around her, wept with her. It didn’t change the truth of her husband’s death, but it gave her a glimpse of Jesus, and it helped.
No, God is still in the classroom, just like God was in the classroom when I was a kid. For God is as near as the very breath you breathe. And in the very midst of all the troubles in this world, there are places you can attend to, places to station yourself. In the reading of the Gospels, in the gathered community of faith, in the Holy Sacraments, in the midst of the poor. In those places you will see Jesus. And you will find hope.
I leave you with a poem I wrote several years ago. It is entitled “Hope At The Hardware Store.”
It is spring. / I need help with my lawn. / It is full of dandelions and quack grass. / I go to the hardware store, / where the wood floor sounds like yesterday. / There I will find / (along with nuts, bolts, screwdrivers, and lawnmowers) / fertilizer and weed killer. / She stands behind the counter, / with her black hair and gentle smile. / I ask, do you know anything?/ Yes, she says. / I need help, I say. / I tell her about my yard. / I tell her how I failed in the fall to feed the lawn. / She gently shakes her head, / smiles this gentle smile, / which is both a confirmation of my neglect (my sin really) / and an absolution. / The smile says you are forgiven. / She says, you can begin again, it will be alright. / I borrow a spreader for a couple of hours. / I go home and begin once again. / I bring the spreader back. / Jim is there behind the counter. / I ask about the woman / with the black hair and the gentle smile. / I tell my story. / She gave me hope, I say. / That would be Paula, he says. / She is just that way. / A blessing then upon Paula. / A blessing upon all those who give us hope, / whose lives are just that way. / In a world full of discouraging words, / what a grace it is to hear a word of hope. / It’s like bumping into Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.