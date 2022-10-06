I am guessing you have heard, as I have, some political leader say, “Let’s put God back in the classroom.” And I always wonder, what does that mean? I didn’t know that God had left the classroom. For as long as there have been schools and classrooms and teachers and tests, there have been children praying in classrooms. I know that I prayed in the classroom. And I learned this … that if I studied for the test there was a much better chance of God answering my prayer in the affirmative.

When the hungry are fed, when a child is encouraged, when a kind word is spoken, God is present, God is at work. And whether the person who is doing these deeds of love and mercy realizes that he or she is doing God’s work is perhaps irrelevant because God’s work is still being done.

