Arlene Gall
Arlene Gall of Scotland will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 26. Birthday greetings may be sent to her at PO Box 152, Scotland, SD 57059.
Luverne Mammenga
Luverne Mammenga will celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug. 27, 2021. Cards may be sent to PO Box 485, Menno, SD 57045.
