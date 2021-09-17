Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library; Sept. 18, 2021

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Bloodless” by Preston & Child

• “Calculated” by Nova McBee

• “Claimed” by J.R. Ward

• “Dark Roads” by Chevy Stevens

• “Dust Off the Bones” by Paul Howarth

• “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb

• “Heartbreak For Hire” by Sonia Hartl

• “Safe in My Arms” by Sara Shepard

• “Sullivan’s Island” by Dorothea Benton Frank

• “Unthinkable” by Brad Parks

• “Velvet was the Night” by Silva Moreno-Garcia

• “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz

• “Where the Truth Lies” by Anna Bailey

———

Nonfiction

• “Across the River” by Kent Babb

• “The Breathing Cure” by Patrick McKeown

• “Chakras, Food, and You” by Cyndi Dale and Dana Childs

• “Indian School Days” by Basil H. Johnston

• “Love People Use Things” by Joshua Fields Millburn

• “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” by Willie Nelson

LARGE PRINT

• “Count the Ways” by Joyce Maynard

• “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber

• “The Turnout” by Megan Abbot

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

• “Flash Fire” by TJ Klune

• “The Taking of Jake Livingston” by Ryan Douglass

• “That Weekend” by Kara Thomas

• “Where it All Lands” by Jennie Wexler

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “Begone the Ragedy Witches” by Celine Kiernan

• “The Little Grey Girl” by Celine Kiernan

• “Maya and the Robot” by Eve L. Ewing

• “The Promise Witch” by Celine Kierna

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “Becoming Vanessa” by Vanessa Brantley-Newton

• “Best Day Ever” by Marilyn Singer

• “Have You Ever Seen a Flower?” by Shawn Harris

• “How to be Cooler than Cool” by Sean Taylor

• “Outside, Inside” by LeUyen Pham

• “The Rescuer of Tiny Creatures” by Curtis Manley

• “Sloth & Squirrel in a Pickle” by Cathy Ballou Mealey

• “Theo Thesaurus: The Dinosaur Who Loved Big Words” by Shelli R. Johannes

• “Those Are Not My Underpants” by Melissa Martin

• “What If, Pig?” by Linzie Hunter

———

Nonfiction

• “Are You What You Eat? A guide to what’s on your plate and why!”

• “Choose Good Food” by Gina Bellisario

• “Eat Your Colors” (board book)

• “The Fruits We Eat” by Gail Gibbons

• “Good Enough to Eat” by Lizzy Rockwell

• “Indelible Ann” by Meghan P. Brown

• “A Life Electric” by Azadeh Westergaard

• “The Shark Book” by Steve Jenkins

ADULT DVDs

• “12 Mighty Orphans”

• “Born a Champion”

• “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing”

• “Heartland Docs: DVM”

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

