New At The Library Sep 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library; Sept. 18, 2021ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Bloodless” by Preston & Child• “Calculated” by Nova McBee• “Claimed” by J.R. Ward• “Dark Roads” by Chevy Stevens• “Dust Off the Bones” by Paul Howarth• “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb• “Heartbreak For Hire” by Sonia Hartl• “Safe in My Arms” by Sara Shepard• “Sullivan’s Island” by Dorothea Benton Frank• “Unthinkable” by Brad Parks• “Velvet was the Night” by Silva Moreno-Garcia• “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz• “Where the Truth Lies” by Anna Bailey———Nonfiction• “Across the River” by Kent Babb• “The Breathing Cure” by Patrick McKeown• “Chakras, Food, and You” by Cyndi Dale and Dana Childs• “Indian School Days” by Basil H. Johnston• “Love People Use Things” by Joshua Fields Millburn• “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” by Willie NelsonLARGE PRINT• “Count the Ways” by Joyce Maynard• “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber• “The Turnout” by Megan AbbotYOUNG ADULT BOOKS• “Flash Fire” by TJ Klune• “The Taking of Jake Livingston” by Ryan Douglass• “That Weekend” by Kara Thomas• “Where it All Lands” by Jennie WexlerJUNIOR BOOKS Fiction• “Begone the Ragedy Witches” by Celine Kiernan• “The Little Grey Girl” by Celine Kiernan• “Maya and the Robot” by Eve L. Ewing• “The Promise Witch” by Celine KiernaEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Becoming Vanessa” by Vanessa Brantley-Newton• “Best Day Ever” by Marilyn Singer• “Have You Ever Seen a Flower?” by Shawn Harris• “How to be Cooler than Cool” by Sean Taylor• “Outside, Inside” by LeUyen Pham• “The Rescuer of Tiny Creatures” by Curtis Manley• “Sloth & Squirrel in a Pickle” by Cathy Ballou Mealey• “Theo Thesaurus: The Dinosaur Who Loved Big Words” by Shelli R. Johannes• “Those Are Not My Underpants” by Melissa Martin• “What If, Pig?” by Linzie Hunter———Nonfiction• “Are You What You Eat? A guide to what’s on your plate and why!”• “Choose Good Food” by Gina Bellisario• “Eat Your Colors” (board book)• “The Fruits We Eat” by Gail Gibbons• “Good Enough to Eat” by Lizzy Rockwell• “Indelible Ann” by Meghan P. Brown• “A Life Electric” by Azadeh Westergaard• “The Shark Book” by Steve JenkinsADULT DVDs• “12 Mighty Orphans”• “Born a Champion”• “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing”• “Heartland Docs: DVM”———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 