New at the Yankton Community Library this week: Sept. 25, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke
• “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
• “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber
• “Damnation Spring” by Ash Davidson
• “Down Range” by Taylor Moore
• “Emily’s House” by Amy Belding Brown
• “Forever My Own” by Tracie Peterson
• “The Family Across the Street” by Nicole Trope
• “Fierce Little Thing” by Miranda Beverly-Whittemore
• “Godspeed” by Nickolas Butler
• “The Last Commandment” by Scott Shepard
• “Meadowlark” by Greg Ruth (graphic novel)
• “Mrs. Rochester’s Ghost” by Lindsay Marcott
• “Murder Most Fowl” by Donna Andrews
• “The Other Miss Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn
• “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur” by Alka Joshi
• “Songbirds” by Christy Lefteri
• “Steel Fear” by Webb and Mann
• “Trial” by Fire” by P.T. Deutermann
• “Where I Left Her” by Amber Garza
• “Write My Name Across the Sky” by Barbara O’Neal
Nonfiction
• “Committed” by Adam Stern
• “Fantastic Creatures of the Mountains and Seas” by Jiankun Sun
• “Grasslands Grown” by Molly P. Rozum
• “The Happiest Man on Earth” by Eddie Jaku
• “How Dreams Speak” by Nicole Chilton
• “Last Best Hope” by George Packer
• “Losing Our Dignity” by Charles C. Camosy
• “My Brother, the Killer I” by Alix Sharkey
• “The Power of Awareness” by Dan Schilling
• “Secrets of the Titanic” by J.I. Baker
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “After the Ink Dries” by Cassie Gustafson
• “Blackout: Even love stories can glow when the lights glow”
• “Don’t Hate the Player” by Alexis Nedo
• “An Emotion of Great Delight” by Tahereh Mafi
• “The Girl from the Sea” by Molly Knox Ostertag
• “Heartbreakers and Fakers” by Cameron Lund
• “Heartstopper Vol. 3” by Alice Oseman
• “Instructions for Dancing” by Nicola Yoon
• “Rise to the Sun” by Leah Johnson
• “We Are Inevitable” by Gayle Forman
• “When We Were Strangers” by Alex Richards
Nonfiction
• “Native Women Changing Their Worlds” by Patricia J. Cutright
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “24 Hours in Nowhere” by Dusti Bowling
• “Astro-Nuts Mission 1&2” by Jon Scieszka (graphic novels)
• “The Cardboard Kingdom: Roar of the Beast” by Chad Sell
• “Kiki Kallira Breaks a Kingdom” by Sangu Mandanna
• “The Pack” by Lisi Harrison
• “The Rez” by Joseph Bruchac
Nonfiction
• “Chunky” by Yehudi Mercado (graphic novel)
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Bench” by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex
• “Ham Helsing” by Rich Moyer (graphic novel)
• “Hand to Hold” by JJ Heller
• “Hugo” by Atinuke
• “If You Were an Elephant” by Leslie Staub
• “My Voice is a Trumpet” by Jimmie Allen
• “Noah’s Seal” by Layn Marlow
• “Super Milly and the Super School Day” by Stephanie Clarkson
• “Tiny Barbarian” by Ame Dyckman
• “Turtle in a Tree” by Neesha Hudson
• “Uma Wimple Charts Her House” by Reif Larsen
• “Zuri Ray Tries Ballet” by Tami Charles
Nonfiction
• “Shirley Chisholm Dared” by Alicia D. Williams
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275 or via our Facebook page.
