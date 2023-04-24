PIERRE — Individuals interested in serving on the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, State Investment Council, or Commission on Uniform Legislation have until May 8 to submit their application.
The Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council will make appointments at their May 19 meeting. To be considered, the individual must meet the statutory requirements to serve on the group and have submitted their completed application by the deadline. Applicants may be asked to be available remotely or in person for a brief interview on May 19.
The Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee will evaluate and make recommendations regarding the ability of qualifying patients to access medical cannabis; the effectiveness of cannabis cultivation and testing facilities, and dispensaries; and regulatory and security safeguards. In addition to legislators, its membership will include licensed medical personnel, law enforcement officers, professional counselors, and a qualifying patient. Appointees serve for two-year terms and appointments will be effective July 1, 2023.
The Investment Council is responsible for investing state revenues and pension funds and determining state investment policies. Members must be trained in the field of investment and finance but not be engaged in the sale of marketable or public securities to the state. Statute requires that no more than four of the appointed members be from the same political party. This year, the appointment may be from a registered member of any political party or no political party. Terms are for five years.
The Commission on Uniform Legislation researches, drafts, and promotes enactment of uniform state laws in areas of state law where uniformity is practical and necessary for clarity. To fill one of the three-year terms, the applicant must be a lawyer, qualified to practice law.
Applications are available on the Legislative Research Council website at the links below and are due May 8, 2023:
