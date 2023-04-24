PIERRE — Individuals interested in serving on the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, State Investment Council, or Commission on Uniform Legislation have until May 8 to submit their application.

The Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council will make appointments at their May 19 meeting. To be considered, the individual must meet the statutory requirements to serve on the group and have submitted their completed application by the deadline. Applicants may be asked to be available remotely or in person for a brief interview on May 19.

