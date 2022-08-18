INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc. met on Monday, Aug. 15, at noon at Minerva’s. There were six members present.
The format for the meeting was an open forum. Those in attendance discussed potential topics and speakers for upcoming meetings.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 22, at noon at Minerva’s and via Zoom. Dave Mingo, City of Yankton Community and Economic Development Director, will be the speaker.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Fifteen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck meeting on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Allen, Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion and Yankton.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Marie Anne Ben of Vermillion was elected to fill the treasurer position. Mike and Lori Roinstad were elected to be the coordinators of the airport breakfast at Yankton set for Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. It was noted that several aircraft headed to and returning from AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, stopped at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport for fuel and food.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck set for Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton County and two from Yankton.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Pat Acklie-Roth gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Teresa Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Teresa’s granddaughter Anya was a guest at the meeting. Grammarian Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “gusto,” which means hearty enjoyment, as in eating, drinking, or in action or speech. Janice Stone gave a 11-to 13-minute videoed speech designed for upload to YouTube titled “Cheese Making.” Dan Klimisch conducted Table Topics by asking members to talk about examples of when they were lucky. Walter Rentsch was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jana Lane evaluated Janice Stone’s video-taped speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Steve Hamilton who reported on use of the word of the day “gusto” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on speaking times; vote counter Teresa Rentsch tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Pat Acklie-Roth gave the joke of the day.
Toastmaster Teresa Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Janice Stone for best speaker, Jane Lane for best evaluator, and Steve Hamilton and Pat Acklie-Roth tied for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
