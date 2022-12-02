New At The Library Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec 3, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The Art of the Break” by Mary Wimmer• “The Binding Room” by Nadine Matheson• “A Broken Blade” by Melissa Blair• “The Choice” Nora Roberts• “Cold Fear” by Brandon Webb• “Dark Fall” by Andrews & Wilson• “The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown” Julia Quinn• “The Hundred Waters” by Lauren Acampora• “The Jigsaw” by Nadine Matheson• “The Lindbergh Nanny” by Mariah Fredericks• “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell• “Must Read Well” Ellen Pall• “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir• “Now is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson• “Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw” by Mike Lupica• “Scandalized” by Ivy Owens• “The Sea Wolves” by Clive Cussler• “Theft of an Idol” by Dana Stabenow• “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel———Nonfiction• “American Demon” by Daniel Stashower• “Food Journeys of a Lifetime” from National Geographic• “Inside Bridgerton” by Shonda Rhimes• “The Mosquito Bowl” by Buzz Bissinger• “The Quitter’s Manifesto” by Tim RhodeAUDIOBOOKS• “Dreamland” by Nicholas SparksLARGE PRINT• “The Boys from Biloxi” by John GrishamYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Charm” by Tracy Wolff• “Himawari House” by Harmony Becker • ‘Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shea Ernshaw• “The Magic Fish” by Trung Le Nguyen• “The Silence that Binds Us” by Joanna Ho• “Whistle” by E. Lockhart———Nonfiction• “In the Shadow of the Fallen Towers” by Dan BrownJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Duck Derby Debacle” by Carolyn Keene• “Genius Camp” by Chris Grabenstein• “Trapped in a Video Game” series by Dustin Brady vol. 1-5• “Yorick and Bones: Friends by Any Other Name” by Jeremy Tankard———Nonfiction• “Big Cats” by Rhonda Klevansky• “How to Build LEGO Dinosaurs” by Hannah Dolan• “Machines that Think” by Don Brown• “Whales to the Rescue” by Adrienne Mason• “What a Waste” by Jess FrenchEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Christmas Swim” a Bluey book• “The Frustrating Book” by Mo Willems• “Future Engineer” board book by Lori Alexander• “The Island of Dinosaur Poo” by Steve Smallman• “The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess” by Tom Gauld• “On the Trapline” by David A. Robertson• “Powwow Day” wonderbook by Traci Sorell———Nonfiction• “Tails are Not for Pulling” by Elizabeth VerdickADULT DVDs• “(500) Days of Summer”———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full Time and Part-Time Pharmacy Technicians & Clerks - HyVee Dec 1, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLarry Vellek‘Keeping His Smile Alive’City Officials Announce Measures To Address Potential Leak At Duck PondNames Released In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashMicah EricksonYankton’s Minerva’s Restaurant ClosesJames KuchtaDaily Record: ArrestsJames KuchtaOffering A Helping Hand Images CommentedLetter: Courage Vs. Fear (28)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (20)Letter: Fighting Inflation (19)Don’t Miss Out On Veterans Day (18)Letter: A Titanic Choice (16)Letter: Democracy Won (13)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (10)Holiday Accident (9)Letter: The Lure Of Power (9)Letter: A Response (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (8)Letter: What You Need To Know (7)Letter: October Blood Donations (7)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)Noem Revs Up Yankton Voters To Rally Support For Tuesday’s Election (4)The Reasons For Veterans Day (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)South Dakota Economic Talk And Our Economic Issues (3)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)Letter: Drug Dogs (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)WNAX And A Century Of Service (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)The Peace Of Veterans Day (1)Looking Westward (1)Letter: NENCAP Implements Veteran Program (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)COVID Update for Nov. 9, 2022: SD Sees 13 New Deaths, Including 1 In Union County (1)Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Update 12:38 p.m.: Yankton Woman Found Dead; Man Arrested (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)New Faces Emerge In Local Races (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.