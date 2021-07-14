The Edelman Family Reunion — including all the descendants of Jacob Sr., Jacob Jr., Andrew, George, Peter, Henry, John, Margaret and Johanna Edelman — will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Jo Deans restaurant in Yankton.
You are asked to pass this along to all members of your family and also any descendants of the above families.
For further information, contact Del Edelman at 605-660-1197 or Darrell Guthmiller at 605-387-5528.
