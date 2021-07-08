WJ Ranch will host Steve Friskup from Muleshoe Texas on Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m. Friskup is an auctioneer and pastor at Muleshoe Fellowship. Friskup’s Facebook “Coffee with the Colonel” program is broadcast daily on Facebook.
Friskup will present a free “County by County Town Hall Meeting” to Biblically discuss our role in restoring America to her Godly heritage. Friskup is a dynamic speaker and historian.
On Sunday morning, July 18, you are invited to a Cowboy Church Service at 10:30 a.m. There will be worship, music and great fellowship. All are welcome.
WJ Ranch is located 7 miles south and 1/2 mile east of Yankton.
