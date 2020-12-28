First Dakota National Bank has given a $10,000 gift to Horizon Health Foundation in support of their Charity Care efforts for Horizon Health Care patients. The investment will provide support for those unable to pay for medically necessary care and associated costs.
Horizon Health Care is a non-for-profit entity with 32 community health centers that serve 22 rural communities over a 28,000 square mile footprint across South Dakota. First Dakota National Bank was the first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory and grew steadily to serve the needs of South Dakotans. Today, First Dakota National Bank has grown to a network of 18 full-service banking locations and five loan production offices in South Dakota and Nebraska. The organizations both have locations in the Elk Point and Yankton communities.
“First Dakota National Bank recognizes the value of Horizon Health Care to the state of South Dakota as they are meeting the needs of a large segment of South Dakota’s population,” said Aaron Ness, First Dakota National bank executive vice president and market manager. “The bank has been here since 1872 and has seen many successes and failures. Horizon is one of those successes that is important to the quality of life in our communities and the state. We wish them continued success.”
Horizon Health Foundation’s Charity Care Fund was established to provide support for patients unable to pay the out-of-pocket deductible and copayments associated with their medical and dental insurance policy. These patients have shown continued efforts to meet the financial obligations through an approved Horizon Health Care payment plan. Since 2018, sixty patients have received assistance through the Charity Care Fund.
“We are grateful to First Dakota National Bank and the Ness Family,” said Tracy Pardy, Horizon Health Foundation chief philanthropy officer. “With this gift to our Charity Care program, they will make a significant impact on the lives of patients we serve. They embody true philanthropy; feeling the pain and needs of others and caring enough about those needs to help.”
The Horizon Health Foundation was established in 2016 to ensure rural health care access to those in need and provide funding for Horizon Health Care. Horizon Health Foundation, a tax-exempt, non-profit corporation, seeks through responsible activities to encourage and derive sustaining gift support from current and former patients and interested friends, including corporate entities. The Horizon Health Foundation, operating in coordination with Horizon Health Care, is the duly designated fundraising arm for Horizon Health Care. In the broadest sense, the purpose of the Foundation is to create an awareness of the financial needs of Horizon Health Care, which are not provided by patient charges and to systematically implement plans by which dollar needs can be met.
