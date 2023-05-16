JOSEPH GRASSMID
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Joseph Grassmid, a Junior Business Administration major from Menno, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
JOSEPH GRASSMID
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
TIERNEY FAULK
KCAU 9 of Sioux City, Iowa, saluted the area’s top academic achievers in our 40th Annual “Best of the Class” program that was held on April 27.
Among the honorees is Tierney Faulk of Yankton high School.
KCAU 9 started this program back in 1983 to recognize and encourage academic excellence. For the past 40 years, it’s been a great success, all thanks to the support and participation of school administrators and our sponsors.
The Best of the Class event brought together 93 valedictorians or top academically ranked students from schools in the Tri-State area. This year’s event was held at the historic Orpheum Theater in Sioux City, Iowa. The students were recorded individually and as a group, forming the traditional ’23. The video footage will be edited into a series of special announcements that will air on KCAU 9 throughout the graduation season. This is a powerful way to provide these honor students with a much-deserved recognition. Following the morning video session, the students were treated to a lunch and a Program with Keynote Speaker Dr. Kendra Ericson, President of St. Luke’s College.
