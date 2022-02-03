Perpetuating its mission and beliefs in higher education, Yankton College announces the number of scholarship opportunities available within the Yankton College Scholarship Program for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. Graduating high school seniors who are college bound are encouraged to apply for a Yankton College scholarship to use at an accredited college or university.
Each spring the Yankton College Scholarship Program awards up to twenty scholarships from endowed funds to deserving high school seniors whose applications rank the highest points from their scholastic merit, writing skills and most importantly having, either:
a) a family relationship to Yankton College alumni, former faculty or staff; or
b) a family friend, teacher, pastor or other person with a connection to Yankton College to recommend the applicant.
Eligible students have until the Feb. 25, 2022 dead-line to submit their applications. Applications are available online at www.yanktoncollege.org, at the Yankton High School Counselor’s office or at the Yankton College office located at 82 Mickelson Drive, third floor, Mead Center in Yankton, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Goals of the Yankton College Scholarship Program are to perpetuate the Yankton College tradition of liberal arts in higher education; support deserving young persons who have shown outstanding promise; apply discretionary funds to a higher function and promote the memory and reputation of Yankton College.
The endowed Yankton College scholarships come from the kindness and generosity of the YC alumni and friends who are inspired by the positive influences of Yankton College.
For further information contact Yankton College, by phoning toll-free (866) 665-3661.
SIOUX FALLS AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
SIOUX FALLS — The application period for scholarships from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is now open for students from throughout the state at sfacf.org. Scholarships are available for students pursuing undergraduate, graduate and technical degrees.
The online application features an interactive search-and-match feature, designed to make it easier for students to find scholarships for which they are eligible. Scholarship awards range from $400-$10,000. Most scholarship applications are due by March 15, 2022.
Last year, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation awarded more than $450,000 in scholarships to area students.
