PIERRE — Additional funding to support child-care programs and the families they serve is being made available, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS).
The funds come from $25 million DSS received through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Payments to providers are based on program size and the number of children in attendance. The funding is available to child-care providers registered and licensed by the Department of Social Services.
Providers who received funding earlier this summer are being notified directly of the opportunity and will have until Sept. 24 to respond. Licensed or registered providers who did not apply when notified in June of the first funding opportunity will be given another chance to apply by the end of September.
The Department of Social Services provides assistance to low-income families who need help with child-care costs while parents work or attend school. Additional information including an online application is available at dss.sd.gov/childcare/childcareassistance/apply or by calling Child Care Services at 1-800-227-3020.
DSS also provides oversight, technical assistance, and support in promoting safe, healthy, and caring environments for children through licensing, registration, and quality improvement activities. Information on state child care registration or licensing is available at dss.sd.gov/childcare/licensing or by calling a licensing representative from the Office of Licensing and Accreditation at 1-800-227-3020.
