SIOUX FALLS — Plans have begun for a new arts journal that will celebrate and promote the arts in South Dakota.
The annual publication is led by Arts South Dakota, in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, South Dakota Magazine and other groups.
“One of the best kept secrets of our state is that we have an arts culture second to none,” says Jim Speirs, executive director of South Dakotans for the Arts. “It is a culture rich with talent, diversity and promise. We intend this new journal to be a yearbook-like celebration and reflection of the amazing endeavors that are achieved here.”
Speirs says the new publication, to be titled South Dakota Arts Journal, is scheduled for completion in May. He said advertising and sponsorships are welcome. “The arts are already an important part of South Dakota’s economy,” he says. “But they can do even more, because we have unique and distinctive arts communities — thanks to the Native culture and our western and outdoor heritage. We must show and tell our story, and we believe this journal will do that in a way that hasn’t been done before. Our long-term goal is to elevate the arts. That boosts our main streets and tourism, and it also educates, inspires and entertains us. The benefits are endless.”
Circulation of the journal will be to South Dakota Magazine’s readership of 160,000. It will also be available in bookstores, art galleries and other venues throughout 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.