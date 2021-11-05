NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Approximately 50 students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa, (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter.
Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, approximately 3,300 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For over 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the Society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.
The organization’s mission is two-fold: recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and; provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.
To be eligible for induction into PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.
The following area Northeast Community College students have qualified for PTK for the Fall 2021 semester:
• Wausa – Catherine Bellar.
• Yankton – Holly Wells.
CROFTON SCHOOLS
2021-2022 T1 Honor Rolls
HIGH SCHOOL HONOR ROLL
Seniors: Allen, James; Altwine, Kiera; Anderson,Cheyenne; Deshazer, Madalyme; Eilers, Jayden; Fiscus, Brooklynn; Folkers, Alexis; Guenther, Austin; Janssen, Jared; Jordan, Jayden; Kaiser, Sabrina; Klein-schmit, Kelsay; Knapp, Roy; Neuhalfen, Emma; Ostermeyer, Mayson; Poppe, William; Sage, Stran; Schieffer, Karley; Schmidt, Jada; Sprakel, Riley; Stevens, Nathaniel; Sukovaty, lzaac; Tarr, Conner; Tramp, Ashley; Tramp, Ethan; Wiebelhaus, Jaxon; Wragge, Ella.
Juniors: Bartels, Paxton; Berger, Brianna; Birger, Jeffrey; Buschkamp, Garret; Dather, Piper; Guenther, Summer; Haberman, Seth; Jordan, Blair; Kleinschmit, April; Lammers, Ariel; Lammers, Brooke; Leader, Rebecca; Maibaum, Thomas; O’Connor, Daniel; Schmidt, Rori; Segovia, Sean; Sprakel, Vanessa; Strivens, Rayvin; Tramp, Megan; Tramp, Ty; Walter, Paris.
Sophomores: Anthony, Josie; Arens, Jordyn; Babcock, Nolan; Guenther, Caitlin; Guenther, Carter; Jackson, Jenna; Kleinschmit, Kody; Mauch, Kaylee; Petersen, Cierra; Schieffer, Hannah; Steffen, Claire; Steffen, William; Tramp, Zac; Weber, lillianne; Wortmann, Elizabeth.
Freshmen: Allen, Sammie; Arens, Rylie; Birger, Samuel; Fiscus, Cameryn; Loecker, Madelyn; Maibaum, Kyle; Poppe, Annabelle; Schieffer, Grant; Schieffer, Jack; Strunk, Samantha; Tramp, Wyatt; Wiebel-haus, Alexa.
JH Honor Roll
• 8th Grade: Barta, Leila; Janssen, Jaisie; lynde,Jackson; Olson, Callie; Schendt, Karoline; Steffen, Jor-dan; Suing, Alexa.
• 7th Grade: Thoene, Brady; Tramp, Jenna.
———
HIGH SCHOOL MERIT ROLL
• Seniors: Anthony, Brady; Berger, Zachary; Hegge,Rowdy; Konechne, Paul; Pedersen, Wade; Stewart, Jacob.
• Juniors: McFarland, Simon.
• Sophomores: Bilka, Emma; Foxhoven, Jace; Vornhagen,Jaycee.
• Freshmen: Allen, Cassie; Barnes, Tyler; Miller, Jack; Schieffer, Hannah; Tramp, Ellie; Vornhagen, Jay-cee; Weber, lillianne.
JH Merit Roll
• 8th Grade: Babcock, Darin; Cooper, Tylee; Earley, Lillian; Hess, Kaija; Palensky, Joshua; Steffen, An-thony; Steffen, Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.