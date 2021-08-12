MENNO — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, also known locally as the “Stone Church,” located 6 miles south of Menno in the James River valley, will be celebrating 150 years of worship on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, beginning with a 10:30 a.m. worship service, followed by a Noon Meal and a 2 p.m. program.
The church was organized in December 1871 with homesteaders who sought their religious freedom and a better way of life. These settlers prayed, worked and sacrificed to better themselves and to further the kingdom of God, which still continues to be the mission today.
An RSVP for the meal would be appreciated. To do that or for further information, call Barb at 605-660-1410.
