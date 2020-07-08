Dale Bye
Dale Bye turns 90 years young on July 9, 2020. During these 90 years, he married Jean (Norma Bye) and just celebrated their 68th anniversary. They have four children: Judy Watts (John Watts), Rex (Pam Bye), Jim (Betty Bye), Rick (Christi Bye); 16 grandchildren and 28+ great-grandchildren. Dale is always willing to lend a helping hand. You can still find him in the field or telling stories while enjoying a Grain Belt.
We are asking to help him celebrate these 90 years with a card shower (501 Brown St. Gayville, SD, 57031) But, if you know him, he’ll probably take a kind word or just a bottle of Grain Belt.
