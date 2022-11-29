This year nearly 250,000 patients will be diagnosed with lung cancer and 130,000 will die from it. In SD, 660 people will be diagnosed and over 400 will die from the disease. Lung cancer accounts for the most cancer deaths in both the U.S. and in South Dakota.
Smoking is the most important risk factor for lung cancer and accounts for 80% of lung cancer deaths. Although smoking rates continue to decline in the US, there are many rural and tribal communities in South Dakota where the smoking rates are still 20-40%. These patients continue to be at risk for developing and dying from lung cancer. The Lakota Sioux have the highest lung cancer death rates in the nation at 95%.
Lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) has been demonstrated to reduce lung cancer death rates by detecting earlier stages of cancer with relatively high cure rates — similar to other screen detectable cancers such as cervical, prostate, breast and colorectal. An LDCT is a five-minute, outpatient CT scan performed without IV contrast and has minimal radiation exposure. The current recommendations are for healthy adults ages 50-80 with a 20-pack year smoking history or who have quit within the last 15 years.
Unfortunately, many South Dakota patients are at risk, and are unaware of the value of an LDCT. In this state, there are at least 30,000 patients who are eligible for this test.
If patients are diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer, surgery is the standard treatment with high cure rates. If patients are not surgical candidates, they can be safely treated with 4 to 5 radiation doses, called stereotactic ablative radiosurgery, with essentially no side effects and also very high cure rates. This specialized form of radiation is offered at most cancer centers in South Dakota.
To address the high lung cancer death rates among the Lakota Sioux, we implemented a lung cancer screening navigation program on the west river reservations in an attempt to lower these death rates as part of an ongoing program called “Walking Forward” that has been in existence since 2002. This is a community-based program based in Rapid City with staff who live and work in their communities of Pine Ridge and Rosebud. The overarching program goal is to lower cancer death rates for Lakota Sioux, through patient navigation, access to cancer screening and early detection and state of the art cancer treatments. To date we have referred over 420 patients for an LDCT with over 335 completed scans.
So, if you are a smoker: 1) try to quit; 2) if you are a candidate for lung cancer screening talk to your primary care provider about an LDCT, and 3) for the younger generation — don’t start smoking!
Bottom Line: Lung cancer can be successfully treated if caught early — get screened if you are eligible.
Daniel G Petereit, MD, FABS, FASTRO is a Radiation Oncologist at the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Follow The Prairie Doc® at www.prairiedoc.org and on Facebook featuring “On Call with the Prairie Doc®,” a medical Q&A show based on science, built on trust for 21 seasons, streaming live on Facebook and SDPB most Thursdays at 7 p.m. central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.