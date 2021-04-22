You may have noticed this month that a blue pinwheel “garden” has popped up somewhere in Yankton each week! The pinwheel display, sponsored by the Southeast CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) Program, features 51 blue pinwheels to represent the number of abused and neglected children served by CASA last year.
The pinwheels are displayed in a different location each week in April to promote National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This week the pinwheel garden is in front of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce. It has already spent a week each in front of First Dakota National Bank and the Yankton Medical Clinic, and next week it will be seen in front of First National Bank Omaha.
The blue pinwheel, representing innocence, is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. A pinwheel reflects the bright future all children deserve and is a positive emblem of the effect we can have when we work together to prevent child abuse. Pinwheels also symbolize a happy and healthy childhood for all of the children in Yankton County.
Southeast CASA hopes that the pinwheels act as a visual reminder for everyone who sees them that preventing child maltreatment is important to the entire community. Child abuse is something that most people don’t see or think about. These children are going to be our future parents and community members, and they should have the healthiest and happiest childhood in order to become productive adults in the future.
Sherri Rodgers-Conti is executive director of the Southeast CASA Program.
