PIERRE —There’s still time to apply for a 2023 scholarship from the South Dakota Retailers Association. April 18 is the deadline for students who will be enrolled in post-secondary schooling during the fall of 2023.
The SDRA scholarship program is designed to assist students studying for a career in hospitality, business, or trades, whether as an owner, manager, or employee. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be currently enrolled or plan to enroll in a retail-related course of study at a technical school, college, or university in the fall of 2023.
In 2022, the association awarded funds to six students in amounts ranging from $2,200 to $3,400. Since the program was launched in 1992, the Association has awarded 269 scholarships, totaling over $222,000.
“We know there are many talented people who have an entrepreneurial spirit or who plan to work in a business,” said South Dakota Retailers Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “Our scholarship program can help launch them on their career path. Investing just a few minutes of time applying for our scholarship could result in an award of $2,000 or more.”
If you know a hard-working student in South Dakota who could use a hand reaching their goals, South Dakota Retailers want to help them succeed in our state.
Visit sdra.org/scholarships to download the application and view the full eligibility guidelines, or call 605-224-5050 for information. Submission deadline is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
