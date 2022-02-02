VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) seeks a diverse company of Equity and non-Equity performers for its eleventh outdoor season of free Shakespeare in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. The SDSF will present “Othello,” June 16-19, 2021, with rehearsals beginning on May 23.
The festival seeks professional actors and teaching artists from the Great Plains region and nationally to form an ensemble-based Shakespeare company for a four-week contract in Vermillion. All positions are paid. Actors coming from out of town will be eligible for local housing and a travel stipend.
“Othello” will be directed by Tara Moses, a citizen of Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Mvskoke, multi-award-winning playwright, co-Artistic Director of Red Eagle Soaring, co-Founder of Groundwater Arts, and a current M.F.A. candidate in Directing at Brown/Trinity Rep.
Auditions will be held at the University of South Dakota, Department of Theatre, Sunday Feb. 27, from 2-5 p.m. in the Arena Theatre of the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts in Vermillion. Actors should prepare two contrasting Shakespeare monologues. Email company@sdshakespearefestival.org to schedule an audition or ask questions. In-person call-backs will take place Sunday, March 6, by invitation and appointment.
The 2022 season and production are dedicated in honor of Mary Merrigan, a staunch supporter of the SDSF, who made immeasurable contributions to the Vermillion area community.
