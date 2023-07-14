New At The Library Jul 14, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 15, 2023ADULT BOOKSFiction • “After the Shadows” by Amanda Cabot• “Breathless” by Amy McCulloch• “Empire” by Conn Iggulden• “The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill” by Rowenna Miller• “The Family Secret” by Kiersten Modglin• “Fart School” Graphic Novel by Mel Stringer• “Nightbloom” by Peace Adzo Medie• “On Fire Island” by Jane L. Rosen• “Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence” by Alison Gaylin• “The Second Ending” by Michelle Hoffman• “The Second Husband” by Kate White• “Shadow State” by Frank Sennett• “The Society of Shame” by Jane Roper• “Such Kindness” by Andre Dubus III• “Summer Stage” by Meg Mitchell Moore• “Terms and Conditions” by Lauren Asher• “The True Love Experiment” by Christina Lauren• “Watch Us Shine” by Marisa de los Santos• “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” by Claire Jiménez• “The Whispers” by Ashley Audrain———Nonfiction• “The Girl Gambler” by Stacy Goodwin• “My Friend Anne Frank” by Hannah Pick-Goslar• “Pageboy” by Elliot Page• “Pulp” by Abra Berens• “The Rifle” by Andrew Biggio• “Quilt Your Own Adventure” by Amanda CaryeLARGE PRINT• “An Amish Marriage of Convenience” by Rachel J. Good• “The Blue Window” by Suzanne Berne• “The Libyan Diversion” by Joel C. Rosenberg• “Moon Over Montana” by Caroline Fyffe • “She Gets July” by Susan Page DavisYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Beauty Reborn” by Elizabeth Lowham• “Borderless” by Jennifer De Leon———Nonfiction• “The Body Factory” by Héloïse ChochoisJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Dear Mothman” by Robin Gow• “The Human Kaboom” by Adam Rubin• “Penny Draws a Best Friend” by Sara Shepard• “Spy Camp: The Graphic Novel” by Stuart GibbsEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “An Elephant & Piggie Biggie” Vol. 5 by Mo Williams• “Forever Friends” by Amandeep S. Kochar• “Fun at the Water Park” by Amandeep S. Kochar• “King of Boredom” by Ilaria Guarducci• “Let’s Go Yum Cha!” by Alister Felix———Nonfiction• “Here’s to Your Dreams!” by Dave Hollis• “Marcus Rashford” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara• “Rosa Parks” by Lisbeth Kaiser• “Stevie Wonder” by Maria Isabel Sánchez VegaraADULT DVDs• “Call the Midwife: Season Twelve”• “The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five”• “John Wick: Chapter 4”• “Meet Cute”———Curbside pickup is available! 