PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as Foster Parent Appreciation Month in South Dakota to thank foster families for all they do for children in need.
“Foster parents step up when children have nowhere else to go, offering a safe, nurturing, and stable home during a difficult and emotional time,” said Department of Social Services (DSS) Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We appreciate the caring, generosity, and flexibility of foster parents and the difference they make in the lives of South Dakota children.”
Strong families serve as a child’s primary source of love, identity, support, and self-esteem. South Dakota’s foster parents open their homes and hearts to children whose families are in crisis and play a key role in helping children and families heal and reunify. Currently, foster parents are caring for more than 930 children and youth in our state.
DSS helps recruit and train foster parents to provide a safe and stable environment to children who have been abused or neglected until they can return home, or to another permanent residence.
There is always a need for additional compassionate and caring foster parents to help children and families through what may be the most difficult times of their lives.
“Foster parents not only help children, they often provide encouragement and support to birth parents and celebrate when families can be safely reunited,” Gill said. “Foster parents are true champions for the children they care for and can have a positive impact that changes the course of these children and their families for the rest of their lives.”
For information about how to become a foster parent in South Dakota, visit FosterOne.sd.gov. You can also visit dss.sd.gov/childprotection/fostercare.
