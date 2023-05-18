DAMIEN MAGNUSON
Damien C. Magnuson of Yankton has been awarded a $2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship.
Magnuson attends Yankton High School, and his probable career field is music.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners recently. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions offcers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including diffculty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school offcial.
NMSC finances most of these single-payment National Merit $2500 Scholarships.
Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of scholarships offered each year are underwritten by approximately 340 independent corporate and college sponsors that share NMSC’s goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and encouraging academic excellence at all levels of education.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 971 University of Nebraska Medical Center students during ceremonies held May 4 in Lincoln, Norfolk and Kearney and May 6 in Omaha and Lincoln.
“The pandemic experience drives home the message, for once and for all of the crucial role of science, and medicine and public health,” UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, said. “It makes clear that we need the talent, courage and empathy of health care professionals as well as the dedication of our research scientists, medical ethicists and so many others.”
Area graduates included:
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Laurel — Jasmine Galvin (With High Distinction)
———
Doctor of Nursing Practice
• Crofton — Cassandra Mueller
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (Norfolk)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Wynot — Dairian Greninger
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Bloomfield — Renae Kauth
• Coleridge — Nicole Hinspeter
• Hartington — Grace Jansen
• Ponca — Claire Hoesing
———
Master of Science in Nursing
• Hartington — Bailey Howell
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Doctor of Medicine
• Jefferson, SD — Abigale Miller
UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY
Doctor of Pharmacy
• Hartington — Jack Steffen
• Randolph — Caitlin Lemmons (With Distinction)
• Yankton, SD — Taylor Ruter (With Highest Distinction)
UNMC COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences
• Creighton — Brienne Fanta (With Highest Distinction)
———
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
• Fordyce — Isaac Stevens
———
UNMC COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Master of Science
• Hartington — Jay Reifenrath
SAMUEL WALTERS
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Samuel Walters of North Sioux City has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
MAYSON OSTERMEYER
SEWARD, Neb. Mayson Ostermeyer of Crofton was named to Concordia University Nebraska’s honors list for the Spring 2023 semester.
Concordia University, Nebraska named 223 students to its honors list for the Spring 2023 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 550 students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher for the semester.
• Kiera Altwine of Tabor
• Jacob Kirchner of Yankton
• Leonela Perez Garcia of Beresford
• Audrey Ruda of Crofton
TAYLOR KUMM
LINCOLN, Neb. — Taylor Kumm of Wausa is a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Student Advertising Competition team, which placed second at the American Advertising Federation’s District 9 competition, held in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 22. The eight teams in the competition came from colleges and universities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
Kumm, a junior majoring in advertising and public relations, was the copywriter and a presenter on the team.
Each year, a national client provides NSAC teams across the country with a brief that outlines a marketing challenge to be addressed with advertising. This year’s client was the world’s largest job search site, Indeed. Students were asked to create a fully integrated marketing campaign targeted to Gen Z.
For seven months, the Husker team conducted extensive research on Indeed and its competitors, identified potential areas of opportunity for the brand and then created a campaign that was presented before a panel of judges at the district competition.
The judges were so impressed with the Husker team’s strategy that they created a special Best Strategy award. Brian Hubbard, assistant professor of practice and NSAC lead faculty adviser, said the judges were also impressed with the quality of writing and design reflected in the team’s comprehensive plans book.
Nebraska’s 11-person team came from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts and College of Arts and Sciences.
Diane Krajicek, lecturer in advertising and public relations, also advised the team. Jennifer Urich, CEO and co-founder of Sparrow Strategy, shared her expertise as the College of Journalism and Mass Communications’ Dick Worick Visiting Professor in Market Research.
“This team did an outstanding job, and I couldn’t be prouder of them and their work,” Hubbard said. “My first year advising the team was a joy and privilege, and I’m already looking forward to next year’s competition.”
To see all 2023 NSAC team members, visit https://go.unl.edu/k2yp.
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University is extremely proud to announce the graduating Class of 2023. Of the 391 students who earned baccalaureate degrees, nearly half will graduate with honors. Another 178 students earned a master’s degree from the university. Five students earned Augie Access Program certificates. These graduates hail from 15 countries, 34 states and 43 communities in South Dakota.
For the third time in Augustana’s history, the university’s commencement ceremonies will be held at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday, May 20. The ceremonies will include an undergraduate ceremony for the Class of 2023, as well as a graduate hooding and commencement ceremony.
Since Augustana began utilizing electronic records in 1988, the university has issued 12,429 undergraduate degrees, and 1,662 graduate degrees.
For more information, visit augie.edu/commencement.
Area students who earned undergraduate degrees included:
• Allison McKae Altwine, Crofton, NE — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Art, All-Grades Education (Cum Laude)
• Cooper James Benning, Davis, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Communication Studies/Business (Cum Laude)
• Claire Lucille Bernard, Jefferson, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Chemistry (ACS), Environmental Studies
• Abigail Grace Burbach, Vermillion, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Psychology
• Courtney Elizabeth Chrystal, Dakota Dunes, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Government & International Affairs (Distinction) (Summa Cum Laude, Civitas Honors)
• Hannah Rae Eberts, Freeman, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Biology (Summa Cum Laude)
• Kellie Renae Geigle, Yankton, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Biology, Spanish (Cum Laude)
• Valerie Ann Kaiser, Fordyce, NE — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Accounting, Business Administration (Magna Cum Laude)
• Andrew James Gray Kronaizl, Vermillion, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in English, Journalism (Summa Cum Laude, Civitas Honors)
• Madelyn Marie Powell, Meckling, SD — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Environmental Studies, Philosophy
———
Congratulations to these area students who earned graduate degrees:
• Ann Marie Anderson, Beresford, SD — Master of Education in Special Education
• Valerie Ann Kaiser, Fordyce, NE — Master of Professional Accountancy
• Colin James Muth, Yankton, SD — Master of Science in Athletic Training
AJAY HERRBOLDT
Helena Agri-Enterprises is awarding Ajay Herrboldt of Menno with the Homegrown Scholarship worth $1,000 to pursue a higher education in agriculture.
Herrboldt attends Menno Public High School and is entering Lake Area Tech to study ag business. Helena’s Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from 14 states who are majoring in an agriculture-related program. For several years, the Homegrown Scholarship has been an important part of Helena’s commitment to developing the future of ag professionals.
The Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from certain counties in Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and the entire states of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Requirements include an essay with a maximum of 300 words on the applicant’s positive impact in their community and an essay with a maximum of 500 words on the applicant’s passion for agriculture and their plan to contribute to the industry in the future. Winners are chosen by Helena location management across the region.
Applications for the Homegrown Scholarship will be available again in early 2024 through ag teachers and local FFA chapters in participating states and counties. In addition to scholarships, Helena offers internships to college students across the Midwest every summer. Internship opportunities will be advertised this fall. For more information about Helena, visit helenaagri.com and tune in to the FieldLink® Podcast on YouTube and wherever you listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.